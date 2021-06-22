These Prime Day deals are cheaper if you order through Alexa — Smart Plugs, Bulbs, Cameras, and more

Smart door openers in the test: doorbells with camera and app for more security. What to watch out for when using video doorbells privately. It makes a difference whether the parcel delivery man, an annoying neighbor, two policemen, the Jehovah’s Witnesses, an old friend or two robbers are at the door. If you want to know who is ringing the bell before you open it, you can update your home bell system. The “stupid” doorbell button next to the door or in the door frame just needs to be replaced by its smart successor, a networked “video doorbell”. The combination of doorbell button and camera can now be found in a compact housing.