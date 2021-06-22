Cancel
Strong pound keeps UK cities steady on global list of most costly places to live

By Independent TV
The Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe relative strength of sterling has kept the rankings of UK cities steady on a global list of the most costly places for expatriate employees to live. London was placed 18th, edging up by one place from number 19 last year, while Birmingham was ranked at 121, moving up by eight places from 129 in 2020.

