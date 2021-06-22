This Growth Serum Transforms Bald and Overplucked Arches Into Bushy Brows - and It's 30% Off Right Now

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. As someone with a normal-to-dry skin type, I often feel spoilt for choice when it comes to adding new products into my skin care routine. I tend to stick to formulas I know and love and have to be inspired to try out something new. A factor that usually does the trick is product’s claims of glowing skin. While my skin isn’t usually unruly, the weather we’re currently experiencing in England is having a bit of a moment. What should be constant sunny skies and the feel of the beaming hot sun on my skin is actually just a constant downpour of rain, and the unpredictable change has caused my skin to feel a lot drier than usual. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for a product that not only restores the hydration back into my skin but is something that makes it look equally as glowy and radiant.