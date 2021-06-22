Cancel
This Growth Serum Transforms Bald and Overplucked Arches Into Bushy Brows - and It's 30% Off Right Now

By Rachel Nussbaum
In Style
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Rolling out of bed in the morning ready for work is kind of the dream, if you disregard the capitalist undertones (we live in a society...). The thought of an easier AM routine has powered the microblading and eyelash extension industries, yet there are downsides: Semi-permanent tattoos fade or morph, and habitual eyelash extensions get expensive fast. But eyelash serums fill a gap, both in the market and on your lash line - and right now, one of Amazon's best-selling growth serums is 30 percent off for Prime Day.

