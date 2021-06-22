Cancel
Roth 401(k) vs. 401(k): Which one is better for you?

By James Royal, Bankrate.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 17 days ago

The 401(k) plan comes in two varieties — the Roth 401(k) and the traditional 401(k). Each offers a different type of tax advantage, and choosing the right plan is one of the biggest questions workers have about their 401(k). It can be a surprisingly complicated choice, but many experts prefer the Roth 401(k) because you’ll never pay taxes again on withdrawals.

Related
Personal Financenews8000.com

3 Roth IRA Mistakes to Avoid This Year

The Roth IRA (individual retirement account) is loaded with beautiful benefits that can make it a bit easier to fund a tax-free lifestyle later. Unfortunately, the road to success isn’t always easy if you don’t truly understand how a Roth IRA works and how you can maximize your perks. If...
Income Taxcrossroadstoday.com

This Is a Really Bad Reason to Open a Roth IRA

When it comes to saving for retirement, you have choices. You could open a traditional IRA and enjoy a tax break on the money you put into that account. Or, you could open a Roth IRA and forgo an initial tax break, but enjoy other benefits down the line. Roth...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Why delaying Social Security is the smartest retirement play

Dear Liz: If someone delays applying for Social Security after their full retirement age, the common thought is that their benefit grows by 8% a year until the age of 70. It accrues by that much only if you continue to work, right? I was unceremoniously laid off during the pandemic and I am holding off as long as I can before applying. I will be 67 at the end of this month. But because I am not working, that 8% is not a reality, right?
Income TaxStreet.Com

Avoid Taxes Like the Super Rich: Open a Roth

This article provides information for educational purposes. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend specific investments, including stocks, securities or cryptocurrencies. The trove of IRS records recently uncovered by ProPublica has confirmed what many have always suspected: Billionaires often enjoy a substantially lower tax rate...
Income TaxPosted by
Forbes

Avoid The Double Tax Trap When Making Non-Deductible IRA Contributions

Anyone with earned income can make a non-deductible (after tax) contribution to an IRA and benefit from tax-deferred growth. But it may not be worth it due (in part) to often overlooked ongoing recordkeeping requirements. For many, the biggest risk and most common downfall is significant: paying taxes again when withdrawing the money in retirement. Before making after-tax contributions to a traditional IRA, understand the rules to avoid the double tax trap on withdrawals.
Income Taxfidelity.com

Rolling after-tax money in 401(k) to a Roth IRA

Investors can roll after-tax money in a workplace plan, like a 401(k), into a Roth IRA. Though the contributions were made after-tax, earnings on after-tax contributions are treated as pre-tax money. To roll after-tax money to a Roth IRA, earnings on the after-tax balance must, in most cases, also be...
Personal FinanceRoanoke Times

3 Drawbacks of Using Only a 401(k) for Retirement

There are plenty of benefits to saving for retirement in a 401(k) plan. Not only does it offer much higher annual contribution limits than IRAs, but many companies that sponsor them also offer matching contributions. This means that if you put money into your plan out of your own paycheck, your employer might kick in some money as well.
Personal FinancePosted by
NJ.com

Can I contribute to a Roth IRA if I have a Roth 401(k)?

Q. I’m almost 28, single, and an engineer. I save the max in my 401(k) at work. My taxable income was less than $90,000. Growing up, my parents started a Roth IRA for me. I have been contributing several thousand dollars a year to that Roth since high school. I now have the option at work to convert my 401(k) to a Roth. If I do so, because my income will continue to rise and I want tax-free withdrawals, will I be able to contribute to my non-employer Roth account?
Income TaxNewsday

A Roth IRA could help you avoid taxes like the ultrawealthy

The trove of IRS records recently uncovered by ProPublica has confirmed what many have always suspected: Billionaires often enjoy a substantially lower tax rate than the average American. They do that by claiming losses and deductions that reduce their taxable income and by holding much of their wealth in investments,...
Personal FinancePosted by
CNN

How to get tax-free retirement savings

Of all the tax advantaged ways to save for retirement, the Roth IRA is one of the best. Though you don't get a tax deduction on your contributions, you can grow, and eventually withdraw the money without paying any taxes on it. Before you hit retirement age, the money is easier to access than most other retirement accounts. And once you're retired you won't be forced to make withdrawals and can grow the money tax-free for as long as you like.
KidsPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Benefits of Opening a Roth IRA for Your Kids

Opening a Roth IRA (individual retirement account) for a child isn't typically on a list of priorities, but it's something to consider if you want to give your child a leg up. Any adult can open an account for a child and contribute after-tax dollars if the child has earned income from a job or other work. The real benefits start to kick in when you invest the contributions in assets that can supersize your child's portfolio over time. All the contributions made during your child's lifetime can lead to a tax-free windfall during retirement.
Germantown, MDmymcmedia.org

Blog: 10 Tips to Help You Start Saving for Retirement

It’s never too late to start, but the sooner you begin saving, the more time your money has to grow. Gains each year build on the prior year’s gains – that’s the power of compounding – and the best way to accumulate wealth. These ten tips will help you get started:
Personal FinancePosted by
Retirement Daily

Withdrawal Strategies And Multiple Retirement Plans

If you find yourself nearing retirement after decades of diligent saving, it becomes very important to plot out an effective withdrawal strategy — and even more so when there are multiple retirement plans to factor into the equation. In this article, we’ll discuss key considerations related to a pension, 401(k) plan, and nonqualified retirement plan.
Personal FinancePosted by
GOBankingRates

Where To Put Your Money: Savings or Retirement?

Day 6: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. Throughout the month of July, we’ll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the most of your career and managing debt — plus money advice for every phase of your life. Check back each day during our 31 Days of Living Richer to learn everything you need to know to set yourself up for financial success and live the richest life possible. So, you’ve finally committed to getting serious about saving and...
Personal Financecrossroadstoday.com

3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a Traditional 401(k)

We’ve all heard that the 401(k) has its advantages as a foundational retirement planning account. However, there are other vehicles available that might prove to be even more desirable when it actually comes time to retire. Traditional 401(k)s come with restrictive rules governing when you can withdraw money. In most...
Personal Financebenefitspro.com

Exposing the downside of auto-enrollment for 401(k)s

Saving for retirement and thinking about the long-term future is difficult for many workers. Some companies and a number of states, like NY and CA, have decided to create and mandate auto-enrollment features for their 401(k) or retirement plans to encourage workers to save more. Additionally, under the Secure 2.0 Act, all new retirement plans will mandate auto-enrollment at 3% of pay on a pre-tax basis under federal law. While this, in theory, sounds like a great way to encourage plan participants to save for their future, in reality there are several drawbacks to auto-enrollment that can hurt someone’s long-term financial security. The primary concern with auto-enrollment is that it diminishes the importance of having a proactive role in financial planning and retirement saving. A passive approach can be detrimental if savers aren’t fully involved and educated on their options around contribution rates, asset allocation and whether or not to use a Roth option.

