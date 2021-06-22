Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The evolution of NFL special teams -- and their rankings

By Rick Gosselin
Posted by 
TalkOfFameNetwork
TalkOfFameNetwork
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjZ53_0abXCu8900

Back in 1980, on Wednesday mornings during the fall when the Kansas City Chiefs were conducting their walk-through, I would slip into the closet-sized office of special-teams coach Frank Gansz at Arrowhead Stadium for an education on the NFL kicking game. The room was big enough for two chairs, a desk and a projector to watch film.

And we watched film.

Gansz showed me the concepts of kickoff coverage – stay in your lane – and explained to me the value of directional punting. He pointed out the soft spots in opponent kick protection and how he planned to exploit them that Sunday with some creative rushes.

Gansz also showed me his formula for ranking NFL special teams. Not all the franchises had special-teams coaches in 1980. The kicking game was still an after-thought in pro football. So Gansz devised a 12-category formula to determine how his Kansas City special teams performed in relation to the rest of the league.

I took his formula that year and figured out the league rankings. For five years I compiled the rankings for my own benefit, just to find out who was good in the kicking game and who wasn’t. The first time I published the rankings was 1985 when I worked for United Press International in Kansas City. I’ve taken the rankings with me over the last 36 years and published them at my various career stops at The Kansas City Star, Dallas Morning News and, of late, The Talk of Fame Network.

Back in 1985, only 12 of the 28 NFL teams employed coaches whose exclusive responsibility was special teams. Ten other teams had coaches who split their duties between special teams and a position group – tight ends, linebackers or offensive line. Six teams didn’t even have a coach on staff assigned to special teams.

I’ve watched the growth of the kicking game in the three-plus decades since then:

--The increased emphasis on the special teams. Football is a game of field position. The NFL finally realized that the biggest chunks of yardage are exchanged on the kicking downs. So teams are now treating special teams like they are a third of the game – equal partners of the offense and defense. The first special-teams coach to receive a "coordinator" designation was Paul Lanham at Cleveland in 1989. Now all 32 teams have a special-teams “coordinator.” Nine of the teams now devote three coaches to the kicking game. The Eagles have their third coach assigned to quality control for special teams and the Buccaneers have assigned theirs strictly to the kickers. Better coaching translates into better results.

--The arrival of deep snappers. The days of Minnesota’s Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff spending 14 seasons snapping on placements and punts for the Vikings are over. There are no longer any four-down centers. The offensive "centers" leave the field after three downs and the deep snappers take over. Patrick Mannelly played more games than any player in the illustrious history of the Chicago Bears – and he was a deep snapper. He played 245 career games without a single start. There are three NFL deep-snappers who played even more games than Mannelly – Trey Junkin (281), Don Muhlbach (260) and L.P. Ladouceur (253). Reliable deep snappers can play for decades.

--The emergence of coverage aces. Once upon a time NFL special-team units were comprised of backups – players not good enough to start. But Bill Bates, Reyna Thompson and Steve Tasker showed the NFL the value of players dedicated to covering kicks and doing the dirty work on the downs that have the greatest impact on field position. Now every team has an ace or two. In 2019, the Patriots suited up four of them – Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel, Nate Ebner and Brandon Bolden – and finished third in the NFL in special teams.

--The sophistication of the kickers. In 1985, Dale Hatcher of the Rams led the NFL with a net punting overage of 38.0 yards per kick. In 2020, Jake Bailey of the Patriots led the league with a net average of 45.6 yards. The league average in 1985 was 34.5 net yards. The league average in 2020 was 40.5. In 1985, Nick Lowery converted a league-best 88.9 percent of his field goals for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2020, there were nine kickers who converted better than 90 percent of their field-goal tries. Graham Gano of the Giants led the way with a 96.9 percent conversion rate (31 of 32).

--The impact of return specialists. In 1986, Mel Gray came to the NFL from the USFL, signing with the New Orleans Saints. He was listed as a running back/wide receiver and touched the ball only six times from scrimmage that season. But he returned 31 kickoffs and averaged 27.1 yards per return. Gray then led the NFL in punt returns in 1987. Dave Meggett came along in 1989, Brian Mitchell in 1990 and Tyrone Hughes in 1993. They paved the way for Dante Hall, Josh Cribbs and Devin Hester of the 2000 decade as teams realized the value of an impact return specialist. Hester set the NFL record with 20 career touchdowns returning kicks.

The Cleveland Browns finished first in 1985 in my first published rankings. Their special-teams coach? Bill Cowher. Hall of Famer Bill Cowher. He’s one of two coaches to finish first in my rankings and also win a Super Bowl as a head coach. John Harbaugh is the other.

I’ve tracked special-teams coaches over the years – more than 100 of them since I started the rankings 36 years ago. Some coached as few as one season, others as many as three decades. There have been 71 who have coached special teams for at least five NFL seasons.

So I put together a list of those coaches who fared the best – their average finish in my rankings. Only seven have an average finish in the Top 10. The list below includes the coach, his number of seasons as a special-teams coach, his average finish, the number of times his units finished first in my rankings and, if he's still active, his team in parenthesis:

Coach, Seasons, Average, Crowns

1. *-Dave Toub, 17, 6.3, 2 (Kansas City)

2. Joe Judge, 5, 6.6, 0

3. *-Darren Rizzi, 11, 8.5, 1 (New Orleans)

4. Pete Rodriguez, 19, 9.2, 2

5. Jerry Rosburg, 18, 9.7, 1

6. Frank Gansz, 12, 9.9, 1

7. Scott O’Brien, 23, 10.0, 3

8. *-Dave Fipp, 8, 10.5, 2 (Detroit)

9. Larry Pasquale, 16, 10.8, 1

*-John Fassel, 13, 10.8, 1 (Dallas)

11. Brad Seely, 31, 11.1, 3

12. Joe Avezzano, 16, 11.3, 1

Kurt Schottenheimer, 9, 11.3, 0

14. Mike Westhoff, 29, 11.9, 1

15. Dante Scarnecchia, 8, 12.0, 0

16. Joe Marciano, 33, 12.2, 2

Danny Abramowicz, 5, 12.2, 0

18. Mike Sweatman, 17, 12.4, 0

19. Steve Ortmayer, 8, 12.5, 1

20. Brian Schneider, 12, 12.8, 0

21. Richard Smith, 9, 12.9, 0

22. Romeo Crennel, 5, 13.0, 0

23. Nolan Cromwell, 6, 13.5, 0

24. John Harbaugh, 9, 13.6, 2

25. Chuck Priefer, 15, 13.8, 0

*-Still active

In the 36 years there have been 25 different coaches who have finished first in the rankings. Three coaches became three-time winners – Bobby April, O’Brien and Seely. Five others became two-time winners -- Harbaugh, Toub, Rodriguez, Fipp and Joe Marciano.

If I were to build a Mount Rushmore of special-teams coaches...I’d actually build two of them. One for the historic significance and the other for performance.

In terms of historical significance, I’d include the first two coaches ever hired specifically to coach special teams, both in 1969 – Marv Levy and Dick Vermeil. Both went on to become NFL head coaches who took teams to Super Bowls. Levy is now in the Hall of Fame and Vermeil is a front-burner candidate for Canton.

I’d also include Gansz for putting special teams on the map in the 1980s with his work at the Chiefs. He showed the NFL you could actually win games on special teams. In the 1986 season finale – a road game the Chiefs needed to win to clinch a playoff spot – Kansas City beat Pittsburgh 24-21 with every point coming on special teams: a field goal plus touchdowns on a blocked punt, a blocked field goal and a kickoff return. Albert Lewis blocked four punts for the Chiefs that season and 11 in his career.

I’d round out the historical Mount Rushmore with Harbaugh, who proved career special-teams coaches could become successful head coaches. Cowher spent the bulk of his career as a defensive assistant before becoming head coach of the Steelers. Harbaugh spent the bulk of his career as a special-teams coach before getting the opportunity to become a head coach with the Ravens. Any special-teams coach who becomes an NFL head coach going forward has Harbaugh to thank. His success opened the door for Judge, who went directly from special-teams coach of the Patriots to head coach of the Giants in 2020.

The first face on the Mount Rushmore of productivity would be Toub, who has served those 17 seasons as special-teams coach of the Bears and Chiefs. For 14 consecutive years, from 2006 through 2019, Toub’s special teams finished in the Top 10 – the longest stretch of excellence in the history of these rankings. The next longest streak was seven years by Jerry Rosburg with the Baltimore Ravens from 2012-18. Toub’s teams finished in the Top 3 in seven of those 14 seasons.

The next two faces would be O’Brien and Seely, who share the record with three first-place finishes apiece. Seely did it with three different franchises – San Francisco, Cleveland and Indianapolis. O’Brien did it with two, New England and Cleveland. O’Brien set the record for these rankings with a low score of 129.5 in 1994 with the Browns. His head coach at both Cleveland and New England was Bill Belichick. Seely also coached special teams for Belichick for 10 seasons at New England, finishing second in the rankings in 2002.

(Belichick, by the way, started his own NFL career as a special-teams coach. And Harbaugh has his own coaching tree that includes Toub and Rosburg, who both rank in the Top 5 all-time.)

I’d round out this Mount Rushmore with Rodriguez, who coached five different teams and finished first with two of them, Washington in 1995 and Seattle in 1999. He finished in the Top 5 in the rankings at each of his first four coaching stops and in the Top 10 in his fifth and final stop at Jacksonville. Rodriguez finished in the Top 10 in 11 of his 19 seasons.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TalkOfFameNetwork

TalkOfFameNetwork

New York City, NY
47
Followers
82
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

TalkOfFame is a FanNation channel covering the pro football Hall of Fame

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Vermeil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Teams#Buccaneers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Talk Of Fame Network#Eagles#Hall Of Fame#The Chicago Bears#Patriots#Giants#Usfl#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Rankings: John Harbaugh Named Third Best Active Coach in NFL

John Harbaugh has created a winning culture in Baltimore. The Ravens coach has led his team to a playoff berth in nine (2008-12, 2014 and 2018-20) of his 13 seasons, and in 2012, captured the franchise’s second Super Bowl title. Harbaugh was recently ranked as the third-best coach in the...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

David DeCastro Fires Back at Steelers After Release

The former Steeler offensive guard, David DeCastro, fired back at the owners of Steelers after his release from the team on June 24. According to Andrew Filipponi, a Pittsburgh radio host, DeCastro made his thoughts clear to Jim Colony, a reporter. “The owners are billionaires for a reason,” DeCastro said...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Former 49ers GM Terry Donahue dies at 77

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Terry Donahue, who was in the San Francisco 49ers' front office for seven years, died on July 4 at Age 77. More San Francisco 49ers News. Former 49ers GM, UCLA coach...
NFLSteelers Depot

AFC North Running Backs Ranked 6th In NFL By CBS Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished dead last in rushing offense last season, both in terms of total yards and yards per carry. While there was plenty of blame to go around, the fingers often point to the running back position whenever a team is struggling to carry the ball, whether right or wrong.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Notes: Detroit Lions roster ranked 31st in NFL

While most don’t expect the Detroit Lions to compete for the postseason in 2021, it’s not clear how low the team will fall this year. Some believe they could surprise and play close to .500 ball, while others think Detroit could be one of the worst teams in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Why PFF ranks Khalil Mack No. 6 best player in NFL

Could it be that Khalil Mack is better than most people give him credit for? While many agree Mack is an elite edge rusher for the Bears, Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the sixth-best player in the league, across all positions, and the second-best defensive player. PFF finished...
NFLfantraxhq.com

Could Trevor Lawrence be a Top Fantasy Quarterback in 2021?

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, signed his four-year $36.8 million rookie deal early Monday morning. He is now green-lit for his first professional training camp as the projected starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Lawrence was the top pick in the NFL draft, there is no guarantee that he will finish as a top fantasy quarterback in 2021.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals' roster ranked 21st in NFL

The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2021 season with the longest odds in the NFC West to win the division. This jives with the perception of the talent on their roster. According to Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey in an article for ESPN, the Cardinals’ roster ranks only 21st in the league.
NFLYardbarker

Dan Campbell Ranked Second-Worst Head Coach in NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell may have made national headlines after sensationalistic comments over the past few months, but he still has some work to do to win over critics regarding his ability to lead a football team. New general manager Brad Holmes is frustrated that certain members of...
NFLYardbarker

Three ideal Nick Foles trade destinations before training camp

The Chicago Bears are set at quarterback with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, making a Nick Foles trade feel inevitable. With NFL training camp approaching, it shouldn’t be much longer before the former Super Bowl MVP is moved. There are plenty of teams, including projected playoff contenders, who could use...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers recruiting 5-time Pro Bowler to protect Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a relatively unproven offensive line. Signing five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner could help in that regard. Turner took a visit to Pittsburgh, which is one of the most offensive line-needy teams remaining in free agency. The 27-year-old made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-19, but was cut by the Chargers last March after a trade from Carolina sent him to LA in the first place. He’s been trying to find a consistent home ever since.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Best offensive lines in the NFL ranked for 2021

Who is the best offensive line in the NFL in 2021, and where do the remaining 31 teams fall in our rankings heading into the season?. Suer Bowl 55 highlighted just how important a good offensive line is when it comes to winning it all in the NFL. As we head into the 2021 NFL season, who are the best offensive lines in the league, and which units sit near the bottom of our rankings and could struggle when the action begins in September?
NFLUSA Today

Where the Eagles roster lands in an ESPN ranking of all 32 NFL teams

The Eagles have talent at several key positions, but the overall depletion of playmakers and difference makers is evident by the positional rankings for all 32 teams. Using the PFF grading system and scale, ESPN evaluated all 32 NFL rosters, and the Birds landed in the bottom five. 29. Philadelphia...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles shut out of recent Top 50 NFL players ranking

Okay, it’s hard to ignore this one. Love them or hate them (and if you know any Philadelphia Eagles fans, you know people on both sides), the stat experts Pro Football Focus always find unique ways to get you to peep over at what they’re doing. During the final full week of June, they had a pretty doggone good idea.
NFLchatsports.com

Chiefs have four players in a new ranking of the NFL’s top 50

Over the past week, the football analytics site Pro Football Focus has been revealing their ranking of the NFL’s top 50 players. The unveiling concluded on Friday. A total of four Kansas City Chiefs players were included in their list, whose descriptions were written by analyst Sam Monson. 2. QB...

Comments / 0

Community Policy