4 Best Online Wet Market Stores in Singapore: Save Time and Money While You Shop for Fresh Groceries at Home

As a member of a two-person household, a Costco membership feels like an unnecessary expense. We don't regularly shop in bulk, and it's pretty challenging for my partner and I to eat, say, 10 pounds of oranges before they go bad. Because of this, we've never really shopped at Costco, until recently, when we learned about a new way to shop the bulk discounts we do want without paying for a membership (or even leaving our house). That's right, Costco delivers on Instacart.