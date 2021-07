Q. My “regular” driver’s license expires in August. There are no appointments available to go in person for a REAL ID before my current license expires. Therefore, I am “forced” to renew online in the coming days for a non-REAL ID license. Will the Motor Vehicle Commission waive any additional fee for me to switch to a REAL ID when I can finally get an appointment? I have a passport but I would rather not use it when I travel domestically.