Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Should rare cases of heart inflammation put your COVID-19 vaccine plans on hold?

By Michael Merschel, American Heart Association News
Cadillac News
 16 days ago

A possible link between some COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation bears close monitoring, but it's no reason for parents or their teenage children to avoid vaccination. That's what researchers are saying after several reports of the inflammation in teens and adults who had been vaccinated recently. Such cases appear to...

www.cadillacnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Pediatrics#Moderna#Covid#Mis C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthWFMJ.com

Officials: Heart problems in young rare after COVID-19 vaccine

A CDC advisory panel found that heart problems after the COVID-19 vaccine are extremely rare in young people. On Wednesday, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met to go over the latest data on reports of mild cases of inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue called myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination among younger people.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Public Healthadvisory.com

CDC panel reports 'likely association' of heart inflammation and mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in young people

A CDC safety panel on Wednesday said there's a "likely association" in adolescents and young adults between receiving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and developing myocarditis—heart inflammation—and pericarditis—inflammation of the membrane around the heart. Officials emphasized, however, that the cases are rare and typically mild, and they said the benefits of the...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Benefits of coronavirus vaccines ‘clearly outweigh’ risk of rare type of heart inflammation, Ohio’s chief medical officer says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohio’s chief medical officer said Thursday the benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine “clearly outweigh” the risks from a rare type of heart inflammation that’s been reported mostly in teens and young adults following a second dose. The doctors offered full-throated support for the vaccines one day after...
Public Healthbloomingtonmn.gov

COVID-19 breakthrough cases rare

Have you heard of someone getting COVID-19 after being vaccinated? Before you get concerned, it’s important to know that an extremely small number of vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are critical to bringing the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness. It’s possible that a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19, resulting in what are called breakthrough cases.
Public HealthGenomeWeb

Rare Heart Inflammation Warning

The US Food and Drug Administration is adding a warning that notes a link between a rare inflammatory heart condition among teens and young adults and the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, Reuters reports. It says that an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found there...
Pharmaceuticalsbaptisthealth.net

COVID-19 Roundup: Moderna Neutralizes Delta Variant; FDA on Heart Inflammation Risk; and Vaccination During Pregnancy Studied

Moderna: Studies Find Vaccine Effective Against Delta, Other COVID-19 Variants. The COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. biotech firm Moderna is effective against the highly contagious Delta variant, Moderna stated in a news release this week, recounting results of recently completed studies that found the vaccine to have a neutralizing effect against most variants.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy