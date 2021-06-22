3. This compact electric can opener is a serious space saver.

Accessory brand Nacon recently put out its $50 RIG Pro Compact wired controller for the Xbox Series X / S (and Xbox One) consoles and PC, and I was immediately drawn to it. It doesn’t try anything revolutionary, but I have a thing for controllers that drastically alter the shape of the console maker’s reference design. In this case, Nacon’s is a tinier, shorter take on Microsoft’s latest controller, but the analog sticks and triggers feel just as large — some of the buttons are actually larger. There’s less distance between where your thumbs lie on the sticks and where the triggers are, which should be a boon for people with small hands or those who just want to feel like everything is easily within reach.