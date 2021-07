Argentina continued their dominant run in the 2021 Copa America as they cruised past Bolivia 4-1 in their fifth Group A game of the tournament to secure an easy win on the day. The Albiceleste who have already qualified for the knockout rounds had skipper, Lionel Messi to thank as the 34-year-old scored a brace on the night while the likes of Alejandro Gomez and Lautaro Martinez also found their names on the scoresheet.