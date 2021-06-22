Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Abiy Ahmed and the tarnishing of the world’s most famous prize

By Columnist
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. If good things come to those who wait, do bad things come to those who don’t? In...

www.washingtonpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Pekka Haavisto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#War Crimes#Nobel Peace Prize#Myanmar#Worldview#Ethiopian#Norwegian#U N#The European Union#The European Parliament#Tigrayans#Foreign Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Norway
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
BBC
Related
PoliticsWashington Post

Why Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize Winner Is Waging War

When Abiy Ahmed became Ethiopia’s prime minister in 2018 vowing to quell civil unrest, the party that had been the nation’s pre-eminent power broker for decades expected to continue ruling from behind the scenes. Instead, Abiy sidelined the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, and the ensuing animosity degenerated into a civil war in the northern Tigray province. The fray has consequences not just for Africa’s second-most-populous nation but for the wider region.
POTUSBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Rebel resurgence raises questions for Abiy Ahmed

The rebel capture of Tigray's capital city Mekelle is a significant milestone in the eight-month conflict in northern Ethiopia, which has killed thousands of people and left millions in desperate need of food and other assistance. Will it be a turning point in the war?. The Ethiopian government pulled out...
POTUSWashington Post

Stereotypes about Haiti erase the long history of U.S.-Haiti ties

Attackers killed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at his home early Wednesday, leaving the country poised for more violence and discord. This moment comes amid ongoing turmoil and suffering, poverty and hunger. Many had called for Moïse’s removal from power after he refused to leave office when his term ended in early 2021, putting the Haitian constitutional order at risk. When Haitians protested, they faced threats and arrests.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Blinken calls for indefinite ceasefire in call with Ethiopia's Abiy

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday, stressing the need for all parties to commit to an immediate and indefinite ceasefire in the northern Tigray region, the State Department said. The conflict in Tigray has killed thousands of...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia claims to have intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Baltic

Two Su-27 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force have intercepted a US strategic bomber in the Baltic Sea, as reported on Saturday by the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. “The airspace surveillance system detected an air target in the Baltic Sea on 28 August approaching the country’s borders....
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Worldwcn247.com

Egypt, Sudan urge UN action on Nile dam, Ethiopia says 'no'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Egypt and Sudan are urging the U.N. Security Council to undertake “preventive diplomacy” and call for a legally binding agreement to resolve a dispute with Ethiopia over the availability of water from its dam on the Nile River. But Ethiopia insisted the matter can be solved by the African Union and many council members agreed. Egypt and Sudan sent their foreign ministers to New York Thursday to appeal for council action. They said 10 years of negotiations with Ethiopia have failed and the dam is being filled, posing “an existential threat” to 150 million people in their downstream nations.T.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others. Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after...
PoliticsVoice of America

Egypt, Sudan Seek UN Help to Resolve Mega Dam Dispute with Ethiopia

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Sudan appealed to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to intervene in their dispute with Ethiopia over the operation of a mega dam on the Nile River. “We come here in search for a viable path towards a peaceful, amicable and negotiated solution, and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Politics19fortyfive.com

It Would Be Pure Hell: Pray to God a War Between China and Japan Never Happens

Let’s not understate the likelihood of war in East Asia or kid ourselves that the United States can remain aloof should China and Japan enter the lists. It’s tough for Westerners to fathom the nature of the competition or the passions it stokes. From an intellectual standpoint, we have little trouble comprehending the disputes pitting the Asian rivals against each other. For example, both Tokyo and Beijing claim sovereignty over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, a tiny archipelago near Taiwan and the Ryukyus. China covets control of offshore air and sea traffic, hence its East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) and its efforts to rewrite the rules governing use of the nautical commons. Undersea energy resources beget frictions about where to draw the lines bounding exclusive economic zones (EEZs). And so on.
PoliticsWashington Post

The assassination of its president puts Haiti at risk of anarchy. The U.N. must intervene.

The pre-dawn assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse puts one of the Western Hemisphere’s most impoverished countries at risk of anarchy. That poses an immediate humanitarian threat to millions of Haitians and an equally urgent diplomatic and security challenge to the United States and major international organizations. Swift and muscular intervention is needed.
New York City, NYMetro International

Tunisia pushing U.N. action on Ethiopia dam, Ethiopia opposed

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Tunisia has proposed the U.N. Security Council push for a binding agreement between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the operation of a giant hydropower dam within six months, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Tunisia circulated the draft text to the 15-member...

Comments / 0

Community Policy