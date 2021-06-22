Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

NCAA athletes scored a victory for workers’ rights

By Helaine Olen
The Spokesman-Review
 17 days ago

The current Supreme Court isn’t exactly known for standing up for workers’ rights. But on Monday, the court – acting unanimously – did exactly that in a case involving collegiate athletes. The justices said the NCAA’s $5,000 limit on the education-related benefits that athletes can receive violates federal antitrust law.

www.spokesman.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#College Athletes#Ncaa Division I#Division#Nba#Nhl#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsdailytitan.com

NCAA policy allows athletes to monetize their image

The NCAA changed its sponsoring policies for Division 1 athletes on July 1. According to the new policy, athletes can make money off their name, image and likeness known as NIL, and hire a professional provider for NIL activities. Cal State Fullerton women’s basketball player Carolyn Gill said that it...
NFLFairfax Times

NCAA to allow athletes to benefit from their names and likenesses

College athletes who play for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), will now be allowed to benefit from their names, images, and likenesses. The governing bodies of all three NCAA divisions, of which George Mason University athletics belongs to Division One, have adopted a uniform interim policy suspending their rules regarding benefiting from names, images and likenesses, or NIL, for incoming and current student athletes in all sports.
College SportsWashington Examiner

Payday is almost here for NCAA athletes

In a 9-0 vote in May, the Supreme Court delivered a major victory to college athletes over a compensation battle that has dragged on for years. The justices upheld a lower court ruling that the NCAA cannot limit education-related benefits, including how schools reimburse players for things such as computers, musical instruments, books, and science equipment.
College Sportsdepauliaonline.com

DePaul athletes enthralled by NCAA name, image and likeness ruling

Disclaimer: the author is a member of the DePaul Track and Field team. The NCAA suspended its rules preventing college athletes from profiting from their name, image and likeness, and DePaul athletics and its student-athletes are thrilled about the changes. What sparked the rule to change?. On June 21, the...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

This Week In Conversation: Name, Image, Likeness and College Athletes

The most recognizable “face” of a college or university can often be a popular  athlete. Yet, until recently, the athletes haven’t been able to earn money from being unofficial ambassadors. But college athletes now get to profit from endorsements, sponsorships, appearances, marketing opportunities or just being able to tutor for extra cash. Last month, the […]
College Sportsabovethelaw.com

Student Athletes 1, NCAA Nil

The gold rush has begun. In the short period since the Supreme Court’s unanimous affirmance in NCAA v. Alston that existing restrictions on providing education-related benefits to student-athletes at NCAA schools were improper, a quick-fire series of developments has unfolded. On Wednesday, the NCAA issued a “uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports,” with near-immediate effect. And within minutes of the policy going into place after midnight last Thursday, the first sponsorship deals with NCAA student-athletes were struck. At a minimum, that flurry of deal announcements is evidence of the pent-up commercial demand for student-athlete endorsements, fueled both by the tremendous interest in college athletics by the general public, as well as the savvy use of social media by student-athletes themselves.
College SportsCourier News

NCAA must ensure a fair payday for college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court last week served notice to the NCAA that it “is not above the law” and that business as usual is ending. The justices, in a 9-0 majority ruling and a concurring opinion from Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said that the collegiate sports governing body could not restrict student-athletes’ education-related benefits, such as computers, graduate scholarships and overseas study. While the ruling was narrow in strict terms, the unanimous vote and the rhetoric of the opinions suggest that the justices would be inclined to rule in favor of students on bigger questions, such as seeking compensation for use of their name, image or likeness.
Congress & Courtscoalvalleynews.com

Editorial: Court ruling helps lesser-known athletes, too

At first glance, the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing college student athletes to profit from their names, images and their likenesses allows high-profile athletes to sign endorsement contracts and make good money from their athletic endeavors. Maybe, but the decision has another benefit for a Marshall University football player.
College SportsSan Bernardino County Sun

Can NCAA players start making money off their name? Ask the lawyer

Q: I am not quite sure what to make of the U.S. Supreme Court decision about NCAA athletes. Can they now freely make money while amateurs in college?. A: The NCAA long prohibited college athletes from accepting any outside money. The justification was to preserve “amateurism” (in other words, college athletes are not professionals so they do not need to be compensated). Instead, stipends and scholarships would suffice. At the same time, however, colleges often have made considerable money from college sports, as has the NCAA. The United States Supreme Court has now ruled unanimously that student athletes can receive education-related-payments. The upshot is that college athletes will have the opportunity to make some money from their name, image and likeness. It is not unlimited or without conditions, but since the Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA has approved an interim policy that gives student-athletes the ability to profit from sponsorship opportunities. This is known as NIL (which stands for “name, image and likeness”). Nineteen state laws will go into effect in coming years that permit college athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. The thought is that the U.S. Congress will act to set a national standard (hopefully much sooner than later).
College SportsTri-County Times

Ask The Judge

The NCAA decision and Kurt Vonnegut Jr.  Kurt Vonnegut Jr. has been called one of the most important contemporary writers and dark humor commentators on American society. His first novel was “Player Piano” published in 1952. It was set in a fictional post World War III society where life was dominated by machines.
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

College Athlete Pay Suit Confronts NCAA’s Supreme Court Loss (2)

A federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks to win collegiate athletes the right to compensation as employees is one of the first to consider the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for sports stars. The proposed collective and class action in the U.S. District...
College SportsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

NCAA Opens The Door For ND College Athletes To Earn $

This next story is really hard to believe. It's something that has been talked about forever it seems, but always fizzles out - big-time TABOO in the sports world. There is now talk that college athletes WILL be paid! Not for taking out the trash at their local school library, or getting a paycheck for turning on and off water sprinklers at the football field. The NCAA has softened its approach to college athletes - and this is something I thought would NEVER happen.
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

NCAA’s Move on Athlete Image Rights Raises Enforcement Questions

A policy change forced upon the NCAA to let student athletes profit from their own images sets up enforcement headaches as the association tries to preserve its core goal of athletic amateurism. The interim policy lifting a ban on athletes from profiting from their name, image and likeness applied nationwide...
Madison County, KYRichmond Register

NCAA ATHLETICS: Brown & Ulmer looking to capitalize on NIL

The NCAA’s new interim policy allowing student-athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness (NIL) went into effect on Thursday. The change of policy gives players a chance to profit off their personas for the first time, ever. And many — including some from Madison County — have quickly taken...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Local college athletes cashing in on new NCAA policy

MINNEAPOLIS — You can call it a game changer in the world of college sports with the NCAA approving an interim policy allowing student athletes to profit from their names, images, and likeness or NIL. Giving athletes like Terrance Kamara, a former Minneapolis North football player and current running back...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Court victory over NCAA may not benefit all athletes

Don’t get so excited yet about all the news of rising wages for college athletes and workers. The increases often mask other cuts in compensation. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision that may change college sports. The judges ruled that the National Collegiate Athletic Association can’t act as a cartel to restrict how student athletes are paid. It means athletes may be paid in new ways; so long as the compensation is related to their education. Things like semesters abroad, internships and even money for graduate school are now on the table. The ruling also opens the door to future lawsuits, which could mean cash payments are next. It’s seen as a win for players, but it may be a Pyrrhic victory, because as we’ve seen in other jobs, often when regulation expands or changes how workers are compensated, something else gets taken away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy