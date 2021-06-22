AFI Docs Film Festival presents films on Naomi Osaka, Tom Petty, Anthony Bourdain
The nation’s top documentary film festival is back with a special hybrid event. The 19th annual AFI Docs Film Festival returns this Tuesday through Sunday. “It’s crazy it’s been 19 years of the festival already,” Director of Programming Sarah Harris told WTOP. “We’ve got 77 films as a part of the event this year in our hybrid version both in person and online. The majority of the festival is virtual. … We are going to have some in-person screenings at the AFI Silver in Silver Spring, Maryland.”wtop.com