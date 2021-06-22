Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver Spring, MD

AFI Docs Film Festival presents films on Naomi Osaka, Tom Petty, Anthony Bourdain

By Jason Fraley
WTOP
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation’s top documentary film festival is back with a special hybrid event. The 19th annual AFI Docs Film Festival returns this Tuesday through Sunday. “It’s crazy it’s been 19 years of the festival already,” Director of Programming Sarah Harris told WTOP. “We’ve got 77 films as a part of the event this year in our hybrid version both in person and online. The majority of the festival is virtual. … We are going to have some in-person screenings at the AFI Silver in Silver Spring, Maryland.”

wtop.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Tom Petty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Documentary Film#Afi Docs Film Festival#Wtop#White House#Higher Ground#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCanyon News

Keys To Give Cannes Film Festival Something Special!

HELLO AMERICA!—If you are those who demand tons of class from those performers who helm a show, all one has to do is call Alicia Keys and you will be set for an unforgettable evening. She is signed to headline this year’s Cannes Film Festival. One European critic said, “When Keys makes an entrance on stage, her presence makes every moment she is there more than special, it is magic, she is a princess, that’s for sure!” The 27th edition of amfAR Gala Cannes on July 16, the final weekend of this year’s festival runs from July 6-July 17.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Secrets of the Stylists: Cannes Film Festival

As famous for its unique brand of glitz and glamour as it is for its film-critic credentials, the annual Cannes Film Festival is always a favourite among fashion and movie fans alike. From the finest couture gowns to the most precious of jewellery, the stylists and fashion houses really go above and beyond for this most celebratory - and iconic - of red carpets. After all, who can't instantly picture those famous steps?
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

Local filmmaker's script awarded at film festival

Hollywood may be a long way from Meadville, but that doesn't mean the city is bereft of movie-making talent. Local filmmaker Wes Eastin recently received a second-place award at the International Horror Hotel film festival in Cleveland, Ohio, for his script "Fractured." As the name of the festival implies, International...
ReligionHyperallergic

Film: "Muscular" Judaism, the Pop Art Nun, AFI Docs

This week, we have a fantastic essay on how cinema has reflected a torturous understanding of contemporary Jewish agency and violence. Plus reviews of films about a Mayan myth in the 20th century, an immigrant nurse pushed to the edge, a dying man reflecting on his life, and more. Check it out.
MoviesBBC

Film exploring grief to be shown at Stroud Film Festival

We need to talk about grief now more than ever, a therapist has said speaking about the pandemic. Coronavirus has devastated many people's lives. The UK death toll stands at about 128,000, according to the government. In her film Beyond The Mask therapist Jane Harris and her partner share stories...
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

SA Film Festival

San Antonio is in the spotlight for the 27th Annual SA Film Fest this summer. It’s a chance to see movies from local and international filmmakers. Adam Rocha is the executive director of the festival and tells us what’s new for this year’s event.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Beckett’ to Open Locarno Film Festival

John David Washington stars in the Netflix thriller as an American tourist who becomes the target of a manhunt in Greece. Beckett, a thriller starring John David Washington, Alicia Vikander and Vicky Krieps, will be the opening film of the 2021 Locarno International Film Festival. The film will have its...
Moviesthesuffolkjournal.com

Roxbury Film Festival: The film festival for the culture

With the 23rd Roxbury International Film Festival drawn to a close, it is safe to say it was full of incredible films by Black filmmakers who came together virtually and in person. They featured artists, actors, actresses, singers, chefs and other professional people of color, telling their stories in a way mainstream media has not as they were frank with their topics and did not spin them to fit a certain narrative.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Locarno Film Festival Unveils Lineup

Netflix thriller 'Beckett,' starring John David Washington, and John Swab's action film 'Ida Red' are among the major U.S. productions that will have their world premiere at the Swiss festival in August. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. The Locarno International Film...
Moviespelicanpostonline.com

LPB nominated film makes national festival

The Festival Returns to All PBS Digital Platforms July 12-23, The PBS Short Film Festival will return for a tenth year on July 12, 2021, featuring 25 short-form independent film submissions from multiple public media partners and PBS member stations, including Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Formerly known as the PBS Online Film Festival, this is the ninth straight year an LPB submitted film has made the national festival.
Moviesaustinpbs.org

Tenth Annual PBS Short Film Festival

The festival features two selections from Austin-based filmmakers: Ms. Diva Trucker and Guest of Honor. Read more about our local entries below. A long-haul trucker turns to YouTube to combat loneliness and social isolation. Under the handle “MsDivaTrucker43” she discovers a supportive community of women who share the same struggle to succeed while working in an industry that is 96% male.
Celebritiesthegentlemansjournal.com

The enduring genius of Anthony Bourdain

In anticipation of Anthony Bourdain Day, Chris Cotonou speaks to the friends and collaborators of the great chef-writer — a man always hungry for more. There was once a tall, hard-drinking, tattooed chef from New York City. After twenty years of rabble-rousing, the chef — a punctual and principled man, despite his troubles and addictions — worked his way to a respectable role at the Manhattan restaurant Les Halles. He was a talented storyteller. And in 2000, he wrote an exposé on his industry called Kitchen Confidential.
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Alum’s Film Honored at Tribeca Film Festival

A film by Scott Aharoni, a 2016 graduate of the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, has been awarded the Special Jury Mention for narrative short film at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Leylak, co-directed, co-produced and co-edited by Aharoni and Dennis Latos, tells the story of a Turkish gravedigger in...
TennisHarper's Bazaar

Naomi Osaka Is Getting a Netflix Docuseries

Naomi Osaka is swinging into our Netflix queues. The tennis champion will debut a three-part documentary series about her life and meteoric rise on the streaming platform later this month. Directed by Oscar nominee Garrett Bradley (Time), Naomi Osaka will focus on the titular athlete's journey, highlighting themes of "life's purpose, about personal worth, about the courage that it takes to allow one's personal values to inform their work and vice versa," the filmmaker said in a statement.
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival Presents “The Creative Power of BIPOC Editors”

Documentary, Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, Jean Tsien, Lillian Benson, Sam Pollard. “If I could log in right now I would,” Dawn Porter raved in one of the many enthusiastic testimonials sprinkled throughout Full Frame’s engaging “The Creative Power of BIPOC Editors,” an online launch/celebration of the BIPOC Documentary Editors Database. Expertly edited (surprise surprise), the swift-moving event (approximately an hour long) took place on June 3rd but is still well worth checking out. Whether you’re a veteran producer looking to hire beyond the usual (white) suspects or a student just beginning to build your reel, this database instruction manual/guide to best BIPOC hiring practices/panel discussion/showcase of the diversity of BIPOC work (completely forgot that Jason Pollard edited Dylan Bank and Daniel DiMauro’s Get Me Roger Stone) is jam-packed with stellar advice. (Not to mention entertainment. The “Editor Habits” segment includes a breakdown of “Must-Have Snacks”: “Does coffee count as a snack?” “Cheetos with chopsticks – otherwise your keyboard gets dirty.”)
Moviesdecrypt.co

Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins’ Next Film Will Be an NFT

VUELE is a new NFT platform for feature films. "Zero Contact" will be its first release. Actor Anthony Hopkins already has two Oscars. Soon, he'll have another one-of-a-kind item to go with them—a non-fungible token tied to his next movie. VUELE, a shared project of film production company Enderby Entertainment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy