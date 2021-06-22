AFI Docs Film Festival presents films on Naomi Osaka, Tom Petty, Anthony Bourdain

HELLO AMERICA!—If you are those who demand tons of class from those performers who helm a show, all one has to do is call Alicia Keys and you will be set for an unforgettable evening. She is signed to headline this year’s Cannes Film Festival. One European critic said, “When Keys makes an entrance on stage, her presence makes every moment she is there more than special, it is magic, she is a princess, that’s for sure!” The 27th edition of amfAR Gala Cannes on July 16, the final weekend of this year’s festival runs from July 6-July 17.