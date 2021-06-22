5 Summer Scroll Stoppers
I often get questions about how I stay inspired. One of the ways is looking at unique and striking images. Each week I compile a group of what I call “scroll stoppers” to share with you in hopes that they too will inspire you like they did for me. If you are feeling like you are in a creative rut, it is OK! Saving images like these scroll stoppers help me when I am in a creative rut. I love going back and looking at all of them. If you are interested in seeing past weeks’ scroll stoppers, click here [HERE]. To celebrate the official start of the summer season, this week’s scroll stoppers all have a Summer theme!www.lizmarieblog.com