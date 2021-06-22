Star-Studded Ownership Group Launches Pro Indoor Lacrosse Team At Mandalay Bay Arena For 2022; Monday’s Announcement Brings ‘The Great One’ To Las Vegas
Wayne Gretzky can still handle a lacrosse stick. He played lacrosse as a kid in Canada before everyone started calling him, “The Great One,” for his exquisite, world-class ice hockey skills of scoring goals and also setting up his teammates for scores with wizard-like passes while winning NHL Stanley Cup championships along the way.lvsportsbiz.com