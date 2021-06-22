Cancel
Pocketnow Daily: NEW M1X MacBook Pro Launch Dates, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Details & more! (video)

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the best deals for Amazon Prime Day! [Dynamic Post]. Alright, it’s Prime Day part 1, and as much as I can remind you that you can skip this section, some of these deals are just too good. Let’s start it off with Samsung as the Galaxy S21 is 200 dollars off leaving it at 599 for the base model. The Galaxy S21+ is 300 dollars off, leaving that at 699 and the S21 Ultra is getting the same treatment, leaving it at a crazy 899. You can’t deny those discounts alone are pretty major. The latest iPad Air is at a new low at 80 dollars off, meaning you can get it for 520 bucks. Speaking of new lows, the AirPods Pro are available for 60 dollars off, leaving them at 190. The M1 MacBook Pro is 200 dollars off, leaving that at 1100 bucks. If you’re looking for over the ear headphones, Sony’s Mark 4s are 102 bucks off, leaving them at 248. Then we have the Bose 700s which are available for 299.. Yes nearly half off. To end day 1 we also have some TVs for you, like the 55-inch Hisense H9 Quantum Series the I personally use which is 300 bucks off, leaving it at 699. You can also grab Samsung’s 50-inch Crystal UHD Series which has a 100 dollar discount, leaving it at 398. We have a crazy amount of deals on anything you can think off at Pocketnow.com and on our social media, we’ll make sure to have links for everything in the description.

pocketnow.com
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 3 to support S-Pen and UWB

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 appeared in an FCC listing, confirming some rumored features of the upcoming foldable phone. The successor to the Z Fold 2 will be announced this summer. Here are the specs that were revealed. The FCC listing revealed by MySmartPrice shows the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung confirms the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is back in stock

You can no longer purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from Samsung's website. The device is also being removed from select carriers. This could be related to the rumored launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Outside of recent releases amongst the best cheap Android phones, there has been a...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung denies Galaxy Z Fold 2 was discontinued

Samsung has not discontinued its folding phone, despite what the company’s US website may have suggested, with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G returning to the virtual shelves after its mysterious disappearance. Eagle-eyed foldable shoppers spotted the Android smartphone had disappeared from Samsung’s site yesterday, leading to speculation that its Galaxy Z Fold 3 replacement was imminent.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Concept Has Flat Edges

If you’ve ever been wondering what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would look like with flat edges, well, this concept kind of shows it. Two concept images surfaced in Korea, showing an imaginary design of the device. This Galaxy Z Fold 3 concept is rockin’ flat edges. These two...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Samsung Pulls Galaxy Z Fold 2 From Website in the US

Samsung has removed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from its website, effectively ending purchases of the device for users in the United States. 9To5Google first reported the removal of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from the Samsung website on Thursday. Instead of listing the phone and its details, the website now simply reads, "The Galaxy Fold is no longer available for purchase on Samsung.com, however, please take a look at additional options in the Galaxy Family."
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Tipster Hypes Down Galaxy Z Fold 3 Under Display Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to arrive in August. This handset will become Samsung’s very first smartphone to feature an under-display camera. Well, it seems like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera may not be as impressive, as a well-known tipster hypes it down. A well-known...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Android Circuit: Galaxy Z Fold 3 Features Revealed, Honor 50 Launched, Google Play Store Problems

Taking a look back at seven days of news and headlines across the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit includes the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks, the new Honor 50 launched, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G review, OnePlus and Oppo growing closer, Android’s summer features, Amazon tempting developers, Motorola’s toughest phone, and more problems for Apple and Google.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: New Laws to CHANGE your next iPhone, Google Pixel 6 Special Auto Focus & more!(video)

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and more Discover deals are available today. M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini and iMac are currently on sale. Of course, the official news today begin with deals as we’re getting closer to Prime Day. Let’s start with the new MacBooks.. And I know, sort of new. You can currently get the M1 MacBook Air for 50 dollars off on Amazon, leaving the base model for 949. If you go for the half a terabyte of storage model, that one is 100 bucks off, leaving it at 1149 but you need to grab the Gold variant. If you wanna go for the MacBook Pro, that one is 150 dollars off, leaving it at 1149 as well for the base model. Oh and by the way, Apple Care+ is now cheaper for M1 models so, that’s another way to use those savings, and trust me, out of experience.. AppleCare+ is worth every penny. Moving on to Sammy, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is available for 100 dollars off, meaning it starts at 449. If you’re looking for some Earbuds, the AirPods Pro are 52 dollars off, leaving them at 197. We also have deals on Jabra Earbuds, Amazon Speakers and more in the links in the description.
ComputersMacdaily News

Apple’s new redesigned M1X MacBook Pro, M1X Mac mini said to debut in Q4

Rumors about Apple’s new redesigned 14- and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models have been percolating for awhile, but the launch dates for these new machines have been all over the map. Now, according to leaker “Dylan” (@dylandkt) who has a track record of correct predictions about unreleased products in the past, Apple will debut new versions of the MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of this year, along with an updated Mac mini.
Electronicsidropnews.com

Best Apple Deals This Week | New iPad Air $49 OFF, AirPods Max $50 OFF, M1 MacBook Pro $150 OFF (+ Many More)

Welcome back for the latest round of Best Apple Deals! If you weren’t ready to take the plunge last week, you’ll be happy to know that AirPods Max are still an astounding $50 off – and that’s not the only top-of-the-line Apple product to see a discount either. You can also save a whopping $150 on the insanely powerful M1 MacBook Pro, and even $84 on a slick, new Apple Watch Series 6. Continue reading to browse many more great Apple deals this week, and act quickly if you see a deal that you like because these discounts can disappear at any moment.
ShoppingBusiness Wire

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy S21, S20, Note 20 & Fold Deals 2021: Early Galaxy S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S20, Note 20, Z Fold 2 & More Deals Summarized by The Consumer Post

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Day sales experts at The Consumer Post have rounded-up all the best early Samsung Galaxy Note 20, S20, S21 & Fold series deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring all the latest sales on the Galaxy Z Flip, S21 Ultra 5G, Note 10, S10, S9+ & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.