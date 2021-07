For 200,000 of us, the last weekend in June means soggy wellies, lukewarm cider and 72 hours spent trying to be as cool as Kate Moss. Glastonbury Festival – cancelled for a second year running – brings with it a unique kind of escapism, a catnip for strung-out city types who ditch their desk jobs to dance in fields and kick back under canvas. Undoubtedly, it is those lamenting the absence of their weekend of fun at Worthy Farm (with nothing to post on Instagram) who are the driving force behind a new breed of staycation. Super camps which combine a festival-inspired atmosphere with luxury camping accommodation – less Cath-Kidston twee and more sleek Scandi simplicity – are this summer’s hottest tickets. And they are selling out fast. Bell tents with availability for August are now almost as hard to come by as a vacant room at Soho Farmhouse.