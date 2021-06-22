Cancel
Mental Health

Whether it’s from divorce or a house move, here’s what stress really does to your heart

By Lauren Libbert
Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know acute stress isn’t good for our health but now we have proof it can actually break hearts. According to new research from Imperial College London, a spike in adrenaline caused by the stress from a sudden emotional shock such as losing a loved one, a car accident, earthquakes or even a happy occasion such as a wedding can trigger takotsubo cardiomyopathy – a condition also known as ‘broken heart syndrome’, as it was first described in 1990 in Japan.

