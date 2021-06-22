Hawai´i Hotel Performance Bounces Back Meaningfully in May

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIn May 2021, Hawai´i hotels statewide reported substantially higher revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy compared to May 2020. When compared to May 2019, statewide daily room rates in May 2021 were higher but occupancy and RevPAR were lower. Hawai´i’s quarantine order for travelers due...

Public Healthbigislandnow.com

May Visitor Arrivals to Hawai´i Nearly 75% of Pre-Pandemic Total

For the first time in more than a year, Hawai´i’s monthly visitor totals are beginning to mirror their pre-pandemic totals. According to preliminary statistics released by the Hawai´i Tourism Authority (HTA), a total of 629,681 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands in May 2021, mainly from the mainland United States. In comparison, only 9,116 visitors arrived by air in May 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawai´i’s quarantine requirement for travelers.
Lifestylebigislandnow.com

Hawai´i Vacation Rental Demand Surges in May

Vacation rental demand across the Hawaiian Islands was back in a big way in May. The total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals was 572,900 unit nights (+71.8%) and monthly demand was 413,500 unit nights (+988.5%) over the course of the month. That resulted in an average monthly unit occupancy of 72.2 percent (+60.8 percentage points) for May, which was higher than the occupancy of Hawai´i’s hotels (61.5%).
Travelkauainownews.com

Hawai´i Rolls Back Gathering, Travel Restrictions Thursday

The State of Hawai´i has officially rolled back several of its coronavirus-based travel and gathering restrictions as of Thursday morning, July 8. Any travelers who have completed their full COVID-19 vaccination schedules and have allowed 15 days to pass since receiving their final dose may now travel to and throughout Hawai´i without being subject to quarantine. The only stipulation is that the vaccination must have been administered in the US or US Territories.
Restaurantshawaiibusiness.com

April Was Great, May Even Better for Hawai‘i Restaurants

The rebound in sales by Hawai‘i’s restaurants continued in May, with some O‘ahu casual and fine dining restaurants posting their best month in more than two and a half years, easily beating even pre-COVID sales from 2019. That was one of the findings from the Food Gurus Hawaii Restaurant Index,...
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

Big Island Cases Trending Upward Mid-Week

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 75 new cases of coronavirus statewide Thursday, bringing the overall total to 38,196. One new COVID-related death was reported. Eight new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island Thursday, with 84 active cases, and five persons hospitalized, according to statistics provided by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. The state’s two-week average is 46 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.1%.
Honolulu, HIhonolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: The Birth of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

In July 1921, 250 people standing near the rim of Halema‘uma‘u officially dedicate Hawai‘i National Park. It’s actually named the 11th national park on Aug. 1, 1916, about three weeks before the National Park Service is established, and its 74,935 acres includes Haleakalā on Maui, and Mauna Loa and Kīlauea on the Big Island. However, the active volcano seems to be the wonder that leaves the biggest mark, according to Paradise.
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

9 New COVID Cases Reported on Big Island

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 39 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 38,121. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. Nine new cases were identified on the Big Island Wednesday, with 82 active cases, and six persons hospitalized, according to statistics provided by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. The state’s two-week average is 46 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.8%. A DOH map that tracks cases by district across all islands can be accessed on the department’s website.
Healthmauinow.com

New Data provides More Accurate Picture of Vaccinations in Hawai‘i

New data provided by federal agencies was added to the state’s vaccine count. Officials from the Hawai‘i Department of Health’ say that the improved data provides a more detailed and accurate picture of the state and county vaccination rates. The data has since been added to the Department of Health’s...
Kahului, HImauinow.com

Hawai‘i REALTORS Charitable Foundation Launches Food Drive for Food Banks

The nonprofit Hawai‘i REALTORS Charitable Foundation launched its second-annual #OneCanIfCan food drive to help support Hawai‘i food banks on Thursday. Non-perishable food items can be donated at dozens of locations statewide, as well as pop-up supermarket collection points, through Aug. 31, 2021. A complete list of locations is available at HawaiiRealtors.com/FoodDrive. Monetary donations will also be accepted. All donations will benefit their respective island food banks.
Cell Phoneskauainownews.com

DLNR Launches New Outdoors App Geared For Hawai´i Hikers, Hunters

A new and free application that provides official information on hiking trails and hunting areas across all Hawaiian Islands is now online. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is the latest state agency to adopt the OuterSpatial platform to provide current and official information about trails and other outdoor recreation spots, and hunting seasons, rules, areas, and check-ins/checkouts.
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Surpasses 38K COVID Cases Since Start of Pandemic

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 48 new cases of coronavirus statewide Monday, bringing the overall total to 38,043. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. Six new infections were identified on the Big Island Monday, with 87 active cases and five people hospitalized, according to statistics provided by Hawai´i County Civil Defense. The state’s two-week average is 45 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%. A DOH map that tracks cases by district across all islands can be accessed on the department’s website.
Honolulu, HIhawaiipublicradio.org

The Aloha Friday Conversation: How Do We Build a Life in Hawai‘i?

My House Under the Overpass (2018) Cool It, Pump the Brakes (2018) Noe Tanigawa covers art, culture, and ideas for Hawai'i Public Radio. Noe began working in news at WQXR, the New York Times' classical station in New York City, where she also hosted music programs from 1990-94. Prior to New York, Noe was a music host in jazz, rock, urban contemporary, and contemporary and classic Hawaiian music formats in Honolulu. Since arriving at HPR in 2002, Noe has received awards from the Los Angeles Press Club, the Society of Professional Journalists Hawai'i Chapter, and an Edward R. Murrow Regional Award for coverage of the budget process at the Hawai'i State Legislature. Noe holds a Masters in Painting from UH Mānoa. She maintains an active painting practice, and has recently returned from a 2015 residency with the U.S. Art in Embassies program in Palau. Noe is from Wailupe Valley in East O'ahu.
Healthbigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i’s Vaccination Incentive Campaign Extended Through August

Incentives to get vaccinated will continue in Hawai‘i through the summer months. The state announced earlier this week that its #HIGotVaccinated campaign will continue into August. The campaign reportedly had a positive impact on projected models of continued inoculation across the Hawaiian Islands, which the Department of Health (DOH) said justified continuing the campaign for two more months.
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

Hawai´i Final State in US Still Enforcing COVID-19 Restrictions

Hawai´i is now the last state in the nation to maintain coronavirus-related restrictions, which have kept the islands from reopening completely, after Oregon and Washington eased emergency orders on Wednesday. The state will move to Tier 5 of its reopening plan on Thursday, July 8, which will rollback travel restrictions...
Traveltravelawaits.com

10 Important Ranger Tips For Visiting Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is home to the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes — Kīlauea and Mauna Loa. The park, which is on Hawaii Island, is also where you’ll find archeological sites and historic districts such as Pu’uloa Petroglyph Field — the largest concentration of rock carvings in the park — and Footprints Area, which preserves intact fossilised footprints of Native Hawaiians.
IndustryHawaii Magazine

This Cacao Farm on Hawai‘i Island Offers Unique Tours

It’s a sunny Saturday morning in Hilo when my boyfriend and I drive up a rocky road to Lavaloha cacao farm, gazing at the clear, blue sky and empty fields along the way. At the top of the hill, we’re greeted by large palm trees swaying in the wind next to a quaint farmhouse overlooking Hilo Bay. We park the car and hop out, admiring the scenic view. We’re kindly welcomed by a woman who takes our temperatures and hands us waivers to sign before our tour.
Visual Arthawaiipublicradio.org

Hawai‘i for Real: Dana Paresa at Arts and Letters on Nu‘uanu

Portland has been in the news lately because of its heatwave, with temperatures hitting 114 degrees Monday. Native Hawaiian artist Dana Paresa has been living in Portland for the last eight years, thinking a lot about Hawai'i. Her new show at Arts & Letters Nu‘uanu says a lot about the pandemic experience we've all been through.
Animalsmauinow.com

Land Board at Impasse Over Aquarium Pet Trade in West Hawai‘i

The State of Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources reached an impasse with a 3-3 vote regarding an environmental impact statement aimed at reopening the aquarium pet trade in West Hawai‘i Island. Without a majority vote before July 8, the impact statement will automatically be deemed “accepted,” though the applicants can request a 15-day extension.

