Former Dodgers Outfielder Andrew Toles' Family Speaks Out About His Struggle with Schizophrenia

The family of former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles is speaking out about his ongoing struggle with schizophrenia. Toles, 29, was arrested last summer after police found him sleeping behind a FedEx at Key West International Airport. Deputies told the Miami Herald that they found Toles with only a black book bag and arrested him after giving him several chances to leave the area without consequence. The arrest report indicated that Toles was homeless at the time of the arrest, listing his current address as "streets of Key West."