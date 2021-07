Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble has decided to retire July 15. “I have an immense amount of respect for Secretary Noble and have been honored to work with her,” said Gov. Beshear. “Over the last 16 months, she has been a tremendous asset as the cabinet navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic. With her vast experience in criminal justice, Secretary Noble agreed to join the administration and help get us off to a good start but told me she would not serve for a full term. I thank her for her service, especially during such a trying time, and she will always be a member of Team Kentucky.”