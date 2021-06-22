Find Out What are the Important Factors Boosting the Demand of Medical Devices Market 2021 - 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global medical device market was valued at US$ 509.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 972.54 billion by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Sedentary lifestyle and increasing levels of green house gases have been one of the major reasons behind reducing life expectancy and continuously deteriorating immunity of human beings. These factors have resulted in rising number of healthcare facilities, and increased amount of healthcare expenditure, which are directly contributing to the growth of medical devices market.www.industryglobalnews24.com