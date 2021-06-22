Find Out What are the Important Factors Boosting the Demand of Medical Devices Market 2021 - 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Rapid increase in aging population across the globe is primarily influencing the growth of global personal emergency response systems market. According to the data published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in October 2020, the number of people aged 65 years and above was estimated to be 727 million (9.3 percent of the global population), globally. Moreover, the number is expected to double by 2050 and reach more than 1.5 billion people (16 percent of the global population). Enhancement of medical science along with innovations of assistive technologies is promoting towards the well-being and increased median age among the age group. Personal emergency response systems has an instrumental role in enhancing the lives of elderly population. The advancement in technology has enabled manufacturers to integrate multiple functionalities into the device such as fall detection, detection of smoke, fire, or elevated carbon monoxide levels, fitness and activity monitoring, monitoring of medication compliance, and GPS monitoring amongst others. The ease of use and affordability of personal emergency response systems, which is further advanced through technological enhancement is fueling the growth of global personal emergency response systems market.