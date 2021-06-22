Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Find Out What are the Important Factors Boosting the Demand of Medical Devices Market 2021 - 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

By Authors
industryglobalnews24.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal medical device market was valued at US$ 509.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 972.54 billion by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Sedentary lifestyle and increasing levels of green house gases have been one of the major reasons behind reducing life expectancy and continuously deteriorating immunity of human beings. These factors have resulted in rising number of healthcare facilities, and increased amount of healthcare expenditure, which are directly contributing to the growth of medical devices market.

www.industryglobalnews24.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Devices#Market Research#Medical Science#Cagr#Post Covid#Middle East Africa#Ultrasound#Johnson Johnson#Medtronic#Stryker#Philips#3m Company#Dilators Graspers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Marketing
Related
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Hospital Supplies Market is expected to reach US$ 101.0 Bn with a CAGR of 11.9% Forecast-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Hospital Supplies Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, The Global Hospital Supplies Market is expected to reach US$ 101.0 Bn in 2027 from US$ 37.9 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hospital supplies market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Interventional Neuroradiology Market is expected to reach US$ 3,254.55 Mn with a CAGR of 5.9% Forecast-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Interventional Neuroradiology Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disease and End User. The global interventional neuroradiology market is expected to reach US$ 3,254.55 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,969.39 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global interventional neuroradiology market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

3D Printed Oncology Prosthetic Market 2021- Key Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends -2028 | GE Healthcare, Xilloc Medical B.V., Neusoft Medical System, Koninklijke Philips N.V & More

The Insight Partners announces the research on Global 3D Printed Oncology Prosthetic Market as it covers the key boundaries required for your Research Need. This Global 3D Printed Oncology Prosthetic Market Report covers worldwide, local, and nation level market size, pieces of the overall industry, ongoing pattern, the effect of covid19 on worldwide.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electrical Stimulation Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 11,334.0 Mn With CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027

According to our new marketresearch study on "Electrical Stimulation Devices Market to 2027 ?Global Analysis and Forecast by Device Type and Application," the global electrical stimulation devices marketis expected to reach US$ 11,334.0 million by2027 from US$ 5,643.7million in 2019; it is estimated togrow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trendsprevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the marketgrowth.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Growing preference for digital platforms, rising prevalence of various diseases, and increasing adoption of medical imaging workstations are key factors fueling market growth. Market size: USD 1.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends: Steady transition from traditional diagnostics methods to highly developed automated systems for disease diagnosis.
Marketsindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Analysis to 2029 and Forecasts

Rapid increase in aging population across the globe is primarily influencing the growth of global personal emergency response systems market. According to the data published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in October 2020, the number of people aged 65 years and above was estimated to be 727 million (9.3 percent of the global population), globally. Moreover, the number is expected to double by 2050 and reach more than 1.5 billion people (16 percent of the global population). Enhancement of medical science along with innovations of assistive technologies is promoting towards the well-being and increased median age among the age group. Personal emergency response systems has an instrumental role in enhancing the lives of elderly population. The advancement in technology has enabled manufacturers to integrate multiple functionalities into the device such as fall detection, detection of smoke, fire, or elevated carbon monoxide levels, fitness and activity monitoring, monitoring of medication compliance, and GPS monitoring amongst others. The ease of use and affordability of personal emergency response systems, which is further advanced through technological enhancement is fueling the growth of global personal emergency response systems market.
Marketswesterniowatoday.com

Markets Shifting due to Demand ,Weather Factors

(Washington D.C.) The June 30 Acreage Report confirmed farmers have planted more corn and soybean acres this year compared to last. AFBF Economist Shelby Myers outlines the data reported by USDA. However, Myers says the report indicates no major expansion of production despite rising prices of corn and soybeans. Myers...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market 2021-2027: Size, Share, Types, Products, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market size | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Sickle Cell Disease Treatment is to hit USD 1.44 billion value by 2020 at CAGR of 18.5%. Report segments Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market By Treatment Modality (Bone Marrow Transplant, Blood Transfusion, Pharmacotherapy (Hydroxyurea and Branded Drugs (Endari, Adakveo, Oxbryta, Zynteglo, CTX001, Mitapivat, and FT-4202))), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.
HealthMedagadget.com

Global Population Health Management Market Application , Regional Growth ,Share ,Forecast & Major Companies like Koninklijke Philips, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, I2I Population Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Global Population Health Management Market was valued at USD 23.6 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 47.5billion by 2027 at a CAGR 12.8% from 2020 to 2027. Population health management is defined as the platform where the patient’s data is aggregated across various health information technology resources. This platform enables the analysis of these aggregated data into a single & actionable patient record, which allows healthcare professionals to improve the clinical & financial outcomes of their patients.
Cancerindustryglobalnews24.com

Rising Cases of Skin Cancer to Propel Strong Growth in the Photodynamic Therapy Market, Reports Absolute Market Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the photodynamic therapy market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the global photodynamic therapy market was valued at US$ 4872.9 Mn in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 18261.8 Mn by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 15.89% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Women’s Health Technology Market Sees an Exponential Rise with the Expansion of Medical Devices and Clinical Diagnostic Companies, states Fortune Business Insights

Rising concerns pertaining to women’s health is pushing growth of the market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Women Healthcare Market”, Share and Global Trend By Technology Type (Surgical, Diagnostic, Contraceptive, Labor & Delivery, Critical Care), Indication (Cancer, Infertility, Menstruation, Pregnancy, Post-menopausal Syndrome, Pelvic Disorders, Infectious Diseases), End Users (Hospitals, Obstetrics & Gynaecology Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratory, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” offers a detailed evaluation of drivers encouraging growth in the market. Some of the common health issues endured by women are related to pregnancy, post-menopausal syndrome, and infertility. Women Healthcare Market is emerging as the next disruptor in the healthcare sector, as this market is no more considered a niche market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

States Healthcare IT Services Market R & D including top key players Mckesson, Allscript, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare

JCMR recently Announced States Healthcare IT Services study with 200+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Global States Healthcare IT Services Market. Global States Healthcare IT Services Market allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for States Healthcare IT Services Forecast till 2028*. Some of the Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are Mckesson, Allscript, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Cerner, Becton Dickinson, Novartis, CGI, Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), Atos IT Services, Epic System, Egton Medical Information System (EMIS), MedeAnalytics, Carestream Health, Merge Healthcare, Syntel, PHILIPS, Agfa Healthcare, HP, Truven Health Analytics.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Medical Device Cleaning Market Insight, Trends, Key Players - Analysis Report to 2027

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market was valued at USD 15.23 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 7.5%. Medical device cleaning is an important part of any surgical process. Most of the medical devices are reused in healthcare procedure like scissors, retractors, scalpels, endoscopes and forceps. To avoid any kind of infections among patients and healthcare professionals, the medical device needs to be sterilized & cleaned properly before using in consequent surgical processes. Medical device cleaning contains disinfectants & detergents which are used for cleaning & sanitization of medical devices.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Future Market Insights' 257 Pages Automated Suturing Devices Market Survey Identifies Demand For Minimally-Invasive Surgeries A Chief Growth Driver

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insight (FMI) presents incisive global automated suturing devices market survey for the forecast period of 2021-2031. According to the report, the market is expected to expand, rising at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period. Surgical...
Medical & Biotechindustryglobalnews24.com

Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market to Grow at 11.9% CAGR during 2021-2029, Owing to the Increasing Investments towards Holistic Development of Healthcare Infrastructure, Reports Absolute Markets Insights

Oncology is defined as study of different types of tumors and cancers such as brain tumor, blood cancer, along with its types such as anemia, hemophilia, leukemia, lymphomas, thalassemias, and cancer of other organs, with the intention of finding an effective cure and means of treatment of a particular cancer type. According to the statistical estimates published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1.9 million individuals are expected to be diagnosed with Cancer in the United States in 2021. A notable increase in death rate among patients with lung and bronchus cancer is projected to be the highest in the country in 2021.
MarketsSentinel

B2C Medical E-Commerce Market By Manufacturers, Industry Growth, Trend and Demand Research Report 2020 – 2025

B2C Medical E-Commerce Market research report arrangement investigation showcases player profiles and methodologies. The report offers a complete understanding of the improvement approaches, procedures, cost structures, and future growth. For this study, the global B2C Medical E-Commerce Market based upon the components, usage, application, the main participant, and the region,...
Cell PhonesLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Device Management Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

The global mobile device management market size is projected to reach USD 32.45 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and desktop and wearable devices. Rising concerns associated with rapid adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) program by organization are some key factors increasing focus on improvement of efficiency and productivity of mobile devices, which in turn has been boosting adoption of mobile device management solutions.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Threat Intelligence Market Analysis Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Insights, Outlook, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations and Forecasts Research Report 2028

The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the global threat intelligence market can be attributed to increasing cyber-attacks and concerns regarding constant need for high-level vigilance in this regard. Real-time threat intelligence finds use in maintaining visibility of the threat landscape to enable security infrastructure and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats. Threat intelligence helps in detection of malicious activity in an organization's network and performs analyzes to provide insights about the objective behind a cyberattack. Organizations across the globe are focusing on the integration of threat intelligence with cybersecurity infrastructure to enhance their cybersecurity levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy