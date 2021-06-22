Cancel
Wise County, VA

Wise woman pleads guilty to 2020 fatal crash

By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 17 days ago

WISE — A Wise woman charged with a fatal alcohol- related car crash last fall has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Laya Maude Belcher, 60, was charged with manslaughter and DUI in connection with the Sept. 23 crash on U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook. According to police records, Belcher was driving north in the southbound lane of Route 23 when her Ford Explorer struck a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Sharon Dorton, 62, of Big Stone Gap.

