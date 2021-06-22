Along the Way

Live music seemed to have gone extinct throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but not for Attleboro resident Terry Sanger. He says he sought to “put some love out into the air when the world was so divided and unsettling.” He did it by playing music on his deck and then sharing it to the Facebook group Everything Attleboro. Terry says the overwhelming response to his concerts showed him that, “They needed me as much as I needed them.” With a post-pandemic world on the horizon, Terry is now inviting new viewers to watch his music in person every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. If you would like a seat at one of his deck concerts, contact him through @terrysangermusic on Facebook.