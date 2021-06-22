Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Attleboro, MA

Along the Way

By Emma Leeuwenburgh eleeuwenburgh@thesunchronicle.com
Sun Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive music seemed to have gone extinct throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but not for Attleboro resident Terry Sanger. He says he sought to “put some love out into the air when the world was so divided and unsettling.” He did it by playing music on his deck and then sharing it to the Facebook group Everything Attleboro. Terry says the overwhelming response to his concerts showed him that, “They needed me as much as I needed them.” With a post-pandemic world on the horizon, Terry is now inviting new viewers to watch his music in person every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. If you would like a seat at one of his deck concerts, contact him through @terrysangermusic on Facebook.

www.thesunchronicle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Attleboro, MA
City
Orleans, MA
Attleboro, MA
Entertainment
City
North Attleborough, MA
Attleboro, MA
Coronavirus
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Museum#Cape Cod Life#Best Fine Arts Gallery#The Allen Avenue School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy