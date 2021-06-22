Cancel
Television Academy to Allow Non-Gendered 'Performer' Emmy

By Althea Legaspi
New Haven Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Television Academy will recognize nonbinary performers in the Emmy competition, the organization announced on Monday, as Variety reports. Performer category winners or nominees may now request that their nomination certificate and engraving on an Emmy statue carry the term “performer” in place of “actor” or “actress.”. The Television Academy...

