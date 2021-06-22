Cancel
Sports

Little League photos wanted

By STAFF REPORT
The Citizens Voice
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle League presidents and team managers are asked to submit their all-star team photos and photos of league champions for publication in The Citizens’ Voice Little League issue. Photos can be sent to sports@citizensvoice.com. Emailed photos should have a resolution of 200 dpi. For more information, call 570-821-2065. Deadline to submit is July 1.

