LA’s Budget Has Record Revenues & A Sea of Red Ink

citywatchla.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is despite a cash infusion from the Federal government of almost $1.3 billion that allowed the City to stabilize its finances. But it was not to be. Mayor Garcetti’s Proposed Budget projected a four-year cumulative surplus of $264 million. But this surplus has vanished, resulting in a deficit of $286 million, a swing of $550 million. This will result in a significant loss of services, whether it be the repair and maintenance of our streets and sidewalks, the revitalization of the urban forest and the Los Angeles River, or the cleaning up of our parks and their filthy bathrooms.

