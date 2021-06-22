Today in History 6/22/21

Donald Trump told his chief of staff that Adolf Hitler "did a lot of good things" as leader of Nazi Germany, according to a new book. The former president was on a tour of Europe in 2018 when the retired four-star Marine general John Kelly gave him an impromptu history lesson to "remind the President which countries were on which side during the conflict" and "connect the dots from the First World War to the Second World War and all of Hitler’s atrocities", it has been claimed.