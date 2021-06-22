Increased Incidence of Antimicrobial-Resistant Nontyphoidal Salmonella Infections, United States, 2004–2016

Parts of the United States are currently experiencing spikes of the Delta Variant of the Coronavirus. Those include parts of the south, southwest and midwest in states such as Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi which are among the states with the lowest rates of vaccinations. According to data from the CDC, Coronavirus case rates are an average of three times higher in states that have vaccinated a smaller portion of their populations. According to Dr. Megan Ranney an associate professor of emergency medicine at Brown University, if there is another surge, young unvaccinated adults could be a ‘big part of the problem.’ Ranney said “we’ve already seen that the highest number of infections over the past few months have been in those younger adults.”