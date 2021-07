GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls seem non-committed after dovish BoE. The GBP/USD pair kicked off the new week on a positive note and touched an intraday high level of 1.3939 during the early European session. The British pound was supported by the optimism that the UK remains on track to end COVID-19 measures in July. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the remaining restrictions will be lifted on 19 July but has also promised a data review to see if this can happen two weeks earlier on 5 July. This, along with a subdued US dollar demand, provided a goodish intraday lift to the major. Read more...