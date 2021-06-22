Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Prevalence of NAFLD, MAFLD and Associated Advanced Fibrosis in the Contemporary United States Population

By Stefano Ciardullo; Gianluca Perseghin
Medscape News
 17 days ago

Data are limited on the epidemiological implications of the recent change in terminology from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) to metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD). We therefore performed a cross-sectional study of adults recruited in the 2017–2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a representative sample of the general US population. The prevalence of NAFLD and MAFLD based on controlled attenuation parameter (CAP) and liver stiffness measurement (LSM) obtained through vibration-controlled transient elastography (VCTE) were 37.1% (95% CI 34.0–40.4) and 39.1% (95% CI 36.3–42.1), respectively, with higher rates among Hispanic individuals. Agreement between the two definitions was high (Cohen's κ 0.92). Patients with NAFLD and MAFLD also showed similar risk of advanced liver fibrosis (7.5% and 7.4% respectively). Our results suggest that the recent change in diagnostic criteria did not affect the prevalence of the condition in the general United States population.

www.medscape.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Fatty Liver Disease#Nafld#Mafld#Introduction Data#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Applied Therapeutics Announces Presentation Of Data On The Prevalence Of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy At The 81st Scientific Sessions Of The 2021 Annual Meeting Of The American Diabetes Association

~1 in 5 people with diabetes or pre-diabetes have Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, a serious and progressive disease that limits the heart's ability to function People with diabetes or pre-diabetes who have Diabetic Cardiomyopathy are at high risk for developing overt heart failure. NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied...
HealthLas Vegas Herald

The Current Advancements in the Iron Deficiency Anemia treatment, along with Increased Prevalence, Emerging Therapies, shall grow the market size during the forecast period (2021-30)

Some of the Key Highlights from the Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report. The US population was analysed between 1999 and 2018, and dietary iron consumption decreased by 6.6 percent and 9.5 percent for male and female adults, respectively, according to Sun and Wiever (2021). The incidence of estimated anemia increased by 10.5 percent to 10.6 percent in the United States, based on age and gender.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Prevalence of Psoriasis 3 Percent in U.S. Population Age 20+

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of psoriasis is 3.0 percent among the U.S. population aged 20 years or older, according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Dermatology. April W. Armstrong, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

More Evidence Epilepsy Tied to Risk for Major Cardiovascular Events

More data link epilepsy to a significantly increased risk for major cardiovascular events, including stroke or arrhythmia. In a large retrospective cohort study, risk for cardiovascular events was 58% greater among patients with epilepsy who underwent treatment with antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) in comparison with their peers who did not have epilepsy.
ScienceMedscape News

Both HIV and Tenofovir Tied to Skeletal Deficits in Young People

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - HIV is associated with "substantial" skeletal deficits toward the end of puberty, especially among girls, as is the antiretroviral tenovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), a cross-sectional study shows. "Currently TDF is in use, and quite literally saving many millions of lives around the world," Dr. Celia...
Diseases & TreatmentsPhramalive.com

AstraZeneca’s diabetes drug study shows benefit in adolescents

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc’s (AZN.L) diabetes drug significantly reduced blood sugar levels in adolescents aged 10–17 with type 2 diabetes in a late-stage study, the UK-based drugmaker said on Friday. In type 2 diabetes, the body cannot properly use or make enough of the hormone insulin to convert blood sugar...
HealthMedscape News

The Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases and Mortality in People Living With HIV (PLHIV) in the Pre-, Early- and Late-HAART Era

Objectives: To estimate the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mortality among PLHIV in the pre-, early- and late-HAART (highly active antiretroviral therapy) era. Methods: We conducted a cohort study using population-based Danish medical registries including all adult HIV-infected residents of the Central Denmark Region during 1985–2017. For each HIV patient, we selected 10 comparisons from the background population matched by age, sex and municipality of residence. Based on hospital-related diagnoses we estimated the prevalence and incidence of specific NCD at diagnosis and at 5 and 10 years.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Cardiovascular Events in Patients With Thyroid Storm

Context: Thyroid storm can present as a multitude of symptoms, the most significant being cardiovascular (CV). It is associated with various manifestations such as cardiac arrhythmia, heart failure, and ischemia. However, the frequencies of events and characteristics associated with patients that experience these events are not known. Methods: Study cohort...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

NAFLD Increases Mortality in Children and Young Adults Over the Long-term

A long-term Swedish study found that nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NALFD) significantly increased mortality in children and young adults, particularly due to cancer, cardiometabolic disease, and liver disease. Children and young adults with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NALFD) have significantly higher mortality compared with the general population. According to the...
HealthMedscape News

Researchers Follow Development of Axial SpA in First-Degree Relatives of Patients

Healthy first-degree relatives of individuals with HLA-B27–positive axial spondyloarthritis who also were HLA-B27 positive were at increased risk for developing the disease themselves within 1 year, based on data from an ongoing prospective cohort study that involved 202 first-degree relatives. Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) generally arises between ages 18 and 40...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Chronic stress linked to Alzheimer’s disease, study finds

In a new review study from Curtin University, researchers found that chronic psychosocial stress—which involves a pathway called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis)—may contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. They reported how environmental and genetic factors can impact individuals’ HPA axis, and ultimately their risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy