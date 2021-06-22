A Wild and Wonderful 158th birthday bash for W.Va.

WHEELING — Residents gathered throughout the day Sunday to celebrate the Mountain State’s 158th birthday. In honor of West Virginia Day, a celebration was held at West Virginia Independence Hall, the state’s birthplace. The event began with cake and refreshments followed by a proclamation read by John W. King, portraying President Abraham Lincoln. Attendees were able to browse the museum and pose for pictures with King who has been portraying the late president for the past 25 years and won a “Lincoln Look-Alike Contest” at the Shriver House Museum in Gettysburg, Pa., in 2013.