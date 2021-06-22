Wellsburg OES Chapter No. 23 installs officers
The Wellsburg Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 23 recently installed new officers for the coming year. The new and installing officers shown are, front, from left, Installing Chaplain Jim Dailey, P.P.; Installing Marshal, Nola Cronin, P.M.; JoAnn DeWitt, organist; Installing Worthy Matron, Carolyn Norteman, P.M.; Shirley Mushet, P.M., Worthy Matron; Installing Sentinel, Dave Shingleton, P.P.; Heather Rahuba, Sentinel; and Jeanne Whetsell P.M., Ruth; and back row, Virginia "Ginny" McAfee, P.M., Chaplain; April Boyd, Associate Matron; and Janice Swain, P.M., Conductress.