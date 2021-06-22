Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellsburg, WV

Wellsburg OES Chapter No. 23 installs officers

Weirton Daily Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wellsburg Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 23 recently installed new officers for the coming year. The new and installing officers shown are, front, from left, Installing Chaplain Jim Dailey, P.P.; Installing Marshal, Nola Cronin, P.M.; JoAnn DeWitt, organist; Installing Worthy Matron, Carolyn Norteman, P.M.; Shirley Mushet, P.M., Worthy Matron; Installing Sentinel, Dave Shingleton, P.P.; Heather Rahuba, Sentinel; and Jeanne Whetsell P.M., Ruth; and back row, Virginia “Ginny” McAfee, P.M., Chaplain; April Boyd, Associate Matron; and Janice Swain, P.M., Conductress.

www.weirtondailytimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Wellsburg, WV
Government
City
Wellsburg, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Installing Worthy Matron#Sentinel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Posted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy