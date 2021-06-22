Lady Red Riders compete in national championships

Great moments are born from great opportunities. That’s what the Garden City Girls Varsity Lacrosse team had when they faced off against Suffolk County Class B champions, the West Babylon Eagles, in the Long Island Class B championship at Bethpage High School on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The Trojans had an opportunity to make up for last year‘s canceled season. They had an opportunity to prove that Garden City Girls Lacrosse belongs in the conversation of the country’s top programs. And, they had an opportunity for the senior class to put on the uniform one last time and make history. Led by coach Dave Ettinger, assistant coach Gina Leake, assistant coach Janet Rogler and fellow players and captains, Sydney Pappas, Alex Hopkins, Olivia Kaval, and Lisa Garizio, the Trojans would seize those opportunities and come out victorious 14-5, winning the Long Island championship for the first time since 2017.