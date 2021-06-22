Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lady Red Riders compete in national championships

Weirton Daily Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weir High girls bowling team departed the high school on Friday to compete in the U.S. High School Bowling National Championships over the weekend.

www.weirtondailytimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Championships#High School#The U#The Weir#Bowling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Mcfarland, WIhngnews.com

Monona Grove, McFarland compete at state track and field championship

Athletes from McFarland High School and Monona Grove High School competed in the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse last weekend. Division 2 teams competed on Friday, June 25, with Division 1 competing on Saturday, June 26. In Division 2, McFarland freshman Andrew Kelly finished in eighth...
Sportsthecharlottegazette.com

Lady Statesmen to play in Softball State Championship

The Randolph-Henry Lady Statesmen will face off with the Appomattox Raiders on Saturday, June 26 in the Class 2 VHSL Softball State Championship. The game will take place at Randolph-Henry High School at 1 p.m.
Garden City News

Lady Trojans Girls Lacrosse clinches Long Island Class B Championships

Great moments are born from great opportunities. That’s what the Garden City Girls Varsity Lacrosse team had when they faced off against Suffolk County Class B champions, the West Babylon Eagles, in the Long Island Class B championship at Bethpage High School on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The Trojans had an opportunity to make up for last year‘s canceled season. They had an opportunity to prove that Garden City Girls Lacrosse belongs in the conversation of the country’s top programs. And, they had an opportunity for the senior class to put on the uniform one last time and make history. Led by coach Dave Ettinger, assistant coach Gina Leake, assistant coach Janet Rogler and fellow players and captains, Sydney Pappas, Alex Hopkins, Olivia Kaval, and Lisa Garizio, the Trojans would seize those opportunities and come out victorious 14-5, winning the Long Island championship for the first time since 2017.
Societywmleader.com

Olympian Gabby Thomas says Black boycott of games ‘really hurts’

“We want your support,” Olympian Gabby Thomas wrote regarding the upcoming Olympics. Olympian Gabby Thomas is speaking out and calling for support for Black athletes gearing up to compete in Tokyo this summer. “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year,”...
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Locals compete in National Junior High Rodeo

Seven local area rodeo athletes took their talents to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo held June 20-26 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. Leading the way was Highmore’s Talon Ping, who placed 15th in bareback riding. Pierre’s Makenzee Wheelhouse placed 19th in barrel racing and 33rd in the girls breakaway. Reliance’s Prestyn and Adessa Haugen placed 42nd in ribbon roping. Prestyn Haugen also placed 50th in boys goat tying.
SportsKBUR

Sha’carri Richardson left off of U.S. Olympic relay team; will miss Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics, having been previously disqualified from the women’s 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) said on Tuesday said that coaches chose not to add Richardson to the roster in an effort to “maintain fairness” for all the other athletes who adhered to the banned substances rules. Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabby Thomas will race for Team U.S.A. in the 4×100 meters relay.
FitnessPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Three Wesley Weightlifters to compete in youth nationals

The Wesley Weightlifters make their return trip to the national stage this weekend. With last year’s National Youth Weightlifting Championships taking place virtually, the team now travels to Detroit, Michigan, for this year’s meet that features over 900 of the best weightlifters in the country. “I’m excited to just get...
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

JHHS Speech and Debate competes at nationals

JACKSON, Wyo. —The Jackson Hole High School Speech and Debate team competed at nationals this year, with an unprecedented 13 qualifiers. The tournament hosted over 8200 entries and saw 1315 schools in attendance. Although all of the JHHS students had some great showings in preliminary rounds, the team’s efforts were headlined by several advancing entries.
Oklahoma City, OKteamusa.org

Roster announced for U-18 Junior Women’s National Team set to compete at 2021 U-18 WBSC World Cup and Junior Pan American Softball Championship

OKLAHOMA CITY –– The opportunity to represent the United States as a member of the 2021 USA Softball U-18 Junior Women’s National Team (JWNT) became real for 18 athletes following a two-day selection trial process held at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. Selected by members of the Junior Women’s National Team Selection Committee (JWNTSC), the 16-player roster and two replacement players will compete at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 World Cup in Lima, Peru August 28 – September 5 and the Junior Pan American Games in Barranquilla, Columbia November 25 – December 5.
Lafollette, TNLaFollette Press

Fast Lube defeats Lady Hericanes in LYBSA Championship

The LaFollette Youth Baseball/Softball Association’s Champion in the girls 10 to 13 age group is team Fast Lube, coached Timothy Richardson. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any...
Marshfield, WIhubcitytimes.com

Gukenberger to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield High School Sophomore Justin Gukenberger has earned a position on the Wisconsin National High School rodeo team and will be traveling to Lincoln, NB, July 18-24 to compete at the 73rd annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the Steer Wrestling, Cutting, Reining Cow Horse, and Team Roping events.
Sportselpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU rodeo team competes in college national finals

After capping off the 2020-2021 season with a string of victories, New Mexico State University’s rodeo team headed to the 72nd annual College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, in June. Out of the group of 10 student-athletes who qualified to enter the finals, five teammates from the women’s division...
Myrtle Beach, SCCanton Daily Ledger

Cuba Archery Team competes in NASP National Tourney

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA—After competing in the NASP National Tournament, Cuba Archery Team had two archers who placed in the top 100 in the Nation. Andrew Barr placed 30th out of 2,860 in Bullseye and placed 23rd out of 765 in 3-D. Shay Strode placed 52nd out of 729 in 3-D. These two archers advanced straight to the NASP Championship for 3-D in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Comments / 0

Community Policy