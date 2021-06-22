Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fortville, IN

Mt. Vernon seniors take part in work day

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORTVILLE – Around 60 percent of Mt Vernon High School’s seniors took part in Senior Work Day 2021. The day of service involved working around the high school campus to give back to the community. Seniors who participated worked from 9-11:30 a.m. and were provided with lunch cooked by the administration staff at the Hancock Health Stadium. Some groups rode the bus to Fortville, Mt. Comfort and McCordsville Elementary Schools to perform projects such painting sidewalks and organizing school shirts. Others spread mulch and picked weeds at Mt. Vernon High School’s athletic facilities or were bused to Landmark park in Fortville to mulch and weed. The event was organized by Jaime Wilson and Sarah Weaver.

www.greenfieldreporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Education
City
Mount Vernon, IN
City
Fortville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Day#Mt Vernon High School#Mt Comfort#Mt Vernon High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. and Colombia sending agents to Haiti to help probe president's killing

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States and Colombia said on Friday they will send law enforcement and intelligence officials to assist Haiti after a number of their nationals were arrested for the brutal assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The assassination of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
Posted by
The Associated Press

African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zaila Avant-garde understood the significance of what she was doing as she stood on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage, peppering pronouncer Jacques Bailly with questions about Greek and Latin roots. Zaila knew she would be the first African American winner of the bee....
Posted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy