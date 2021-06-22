Mt. Vernon seniors take part in work day

FORTVILLE – Around 60 percent of Mt Vernon High School’s seniors took part in Senior Work Day 2021. The day of service involved working around the high school campus to give back to the community. Seniors who participated worked from 9-11:30 a.m. and were provided with lunch cooked by the administration staff at the Hancock Health Stadium. Some groups rode the bus to Fortville, Mt. Comfort and McCordsville Elementary Schools to perform projects such painting sidewalks and organizing school shirts. Others spread mulch and picked weeds at Mt. Vernon High School’s athletic facilities or were bused to Landmark park in Fortville to mulch and weed. The event was organized by Jaime Wilson and Sarah Weaver.