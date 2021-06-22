Fair Meadows Results Monday June 21st, 2021
11th-$21,120, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.950. Scratched: Final Burbank. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Tommyhawk124553-hd3-21-81-11¼F. Manrrique0.60. On the Bridge12438884-hd2-2F. Wethey, Jr.12.50. Shipman's Song124645-24-1½5-13-nkJ. Medina12.60. Jolly Jumper122211-1½1-22-14-½R. Richard1.90. Hunter Quick124422-12-hd3-hd5-1½L. Cormier37.50. Big Game Hunter124166-16-hd6-1½6-1½G. Steinberg25.70. Cruisin Cue124777-½7-hd7-57-12½C. Esquilin30.00. A Flicker...www.midfloridanewspapers.com