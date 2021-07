It’s Argentina vs. Paraguay Monday night as the 2021 Copa America continues in Brazil. Lionel Messi once again leads the Argentinian squad as he and Guido Rodríguez have provided the goals needed to come out to a win and a draw as they look to advance out of Group A. On the other side, Paraguay opened things up with a 3-1 win over Bolivia and now looks for its first Copa America win against Argentina in 22 years.