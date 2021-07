After some delay, the first Rivian R1T trucks will soon be delivered and if you didn’t jump on the bandwagon earlier, you can head over to the electric vehicle manufacturer’s website and start building your dream R1T truck using their configuring tool. While the launch edition is no longer available, you can select from either the Adventure Package (starting at $73,000) or the Explore Package (starting at $67,500), two badass new electric trucks set to tackle Tesla.