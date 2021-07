The direct threat posed by the Corona-Delta variable on the British government’s plans to completely abandon the restrictions of the epidemic increases the risks of a decline in the performance of the GBP/USD currency pair. Regarding Corona’s concerns, and despite the warnings, the new British Health Minister said he was confident that England was on the right track to remove the remaining Corona virus restrictions in the country on July 19 next as planned, stressing that the start of rapid vaccination “breaks the link” between the high numbers of infections and diseases.