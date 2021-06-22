Marlins win close team race at SWISA Relays
EDWARDSVILLE — The SWISA Relays are evidently more than just fun, at least this summer, anyway. In one of the closest team finishes ever in the annual affair, the Montclaire Marlins finished on top in the all-relay meet Monday night at Sunset Hills Country club, edging second-place Paddlers 238-226. The third-place Collinsville Gators who finished with 218 points and fourth-place Summers Port of Godfrey had 212 points. Host Sunset Hills finished with 53 total points.www.thetelegraph.com