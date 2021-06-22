Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court rules NCAA cannot ban colleges from providing student-athletes with education related benefits

By Jarell Baker
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZbQG_0abX3rC200

The National Collegiate Athletic Association is not above the law, words from The Supreme Court today as they unanimously ruled against the NCAA.

The court ruled the organization can’t ban colleges from providing student-athletes with education-related benefits.

“If there are broadcasting privileges and so forth, then it’s obviously economic activity according to the lower court and the Supreme Court today,” said Texas A&M University-Central associate political science professor, Jeffery Dixon. "That means that it is in fact subject to the anti-collusion rule or employers are in allowed to collude and keep wages and benefits low.”

"They're knocking a little bit more of that amateurism rock off and getting closer to the playing field where student-athletes are a little bit more comfortable," said ESPN Central Texas Radio Host Qiant “Q” Myers. “Not saying that they’re going to get paid but they have the opportunity.”

Under current NCAA guidelines students cannot be paid, and their scholarships are capped out from the cost of attending school which includes tuition, room, and board.

Now, schools will be able to offer student-related expenses like computers, graduation scholarships, and more.

Many believe the ruling opens the door for student-athletes to eventually get paid, especially since some states now allow college athletes to get paid for use of their image and likeness.

“This is gonna be a big-time move for recruitment. You’re gonna be able to recruit and say hey guess what I can not only get you to school, not only can we play for a national championship, but I guarantee you they’re going to be two or three car dealerships,” said Myers.

Many believe the NCAA and schools will figure out a way to control the situation and cap the amount of money and education-related benefits any athlete could get.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#College Athletes#Scholarships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & Courtschatsports.com

ACC athletic director supports Supreme Court ruling

ESPN reporter Heather Dinich was on ESPN’s Get Up Wednesday morning to discuss the major news in college athletics, including the latest from Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA violated the antitrust law by limiting education-related compensation for its student-athletes. “The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in...
College SportsJanesville Gazette

Larry Stone: Here's what the Supreme Court's ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes

SEATTLE — In sporting terms, this was Super Bowl XLVIII, with the NCAA playing the role of the thoroughly trounced Denver Broncos. In legal terms, this might well turn out to be college sports' version of Flood v. Kuhn, a case that in isolation didn't lead to massive change, but which laid the groundwork for future challenges that struck down Major League Baseball's reserve clause. The resulting advent of free agency fundamentally altered the nature of not just baseball, but all professional sports.
College SportsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Perverse Consequences of the NCAA Ruling

The Supreme Court has changed college admissions forever. The justices’ decision late last month allowing NCAA Division I football and men’s basketball programs to provide new educational incentives to student athletes created an overdue avenue for compensating student athletes in commercially lucrative sports, many of whom come from low-income backgrounds. And new rules the NCAA rolled out last week in response to a series of state laws allow student athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness without violating college sports’ amateurism rules. So far, the changes have been celebrated as a step toward greater equity. They may well have that effect at some schools, and for some students.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Supreme Court Ruling Puts NCAA on Life Support

"Fans for Fair Play" Co-Founder James Davis joins Dan Beyer and George Wrighster to react to the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding compensation for college athletes. Davis explains why the NCAA is now on "life support" after the ruling, as the NCAA is struggling to hold it's stronghold over restricting athlete income. Davis breaks down why "Name, Image, and Likeness" compensation is a step in the right direction, but still not completely satisfactory. Davis tells you what to expect next in the fight for fair pay for student-athletes.
College SportsMy Clallam County

What's next for the NCAA and college athletes after the SCOTUS ruling?

(NEW YORK) – The Supreme Court last week ruled that the cap on a narrow list of education-related benefits for college athletes violated antitrust laws. In a unanimous decision, the Court upheld a lower court ruling that favored college athletes, who have long argued the million dollar salaries of coaches and league commissioners are unfair when compared to compensation for players. Compensation for collegiate athletes was limited to tuition, room and board, and a five thousand dollar cap on educational gifts and benefits from the school.
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

Supreme Court ruling puts NCAA under scrutiny and potentially opens door to eventual pay for student-athletes, sports economists say

After years of “exploiting” student-athletes, the NCAA eventually could cease to exist, at least in its current form, according to one economist, in the wake of last week’s unanimous Supreme Court ruling that the association cannot limit education-related benefits that colleges can offer their sports stars. “What’s super-important about this...
Las Vegas, NVknpr

What's At Stake For UNLV, UNR After Supreme Court NCAA Ruling?

The intercollegiate athletics community is digesting the Supreme Court ruling that rejected restrictions on compensating student athletes. Monday’s unanimous decision was a setback for the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which opposed payments it says put the athletes’ amateur status at risk. This comes as college sports bring in billions of dollars through TV deals and ticket sales.
U.S. Politicsmidmajormadness.com

Supreme Court’s NCAA ruling indicates bigger changes may be ahead

In a ruling possibly indicative of events to follow, the Supreme Court unanimously decided Monday that the NCAA cannot place limits on modest education-related payments and benefits to student athletes. The ruling itself only appears to reference very specific forms of compensation, for instance laptops, tutoring, study abroad, and academic-related...
Indianapolis, IN95.3 MNC

NCAA to vote on whether to allow student-athletes more financial benefits

The NCAA will vote on Wednesday, June 30, on new rules that may allow student-athletes more freedom to benefit financially. The Division I Council is recommending the body end its rules that prohibit athletes from profiting off their talents. The Division I Board of Directors will consider that recommendation at its Indianapolis headquarters on Wednesday.
College Sportsntdaily.com

What the NCAA’s Supreme Court loss means for college sports

With the Supreme Court unanimously ruling against the NCAA on Monday in a landmark antitrust case (NCAA v. Alston), college athletes across the country won a small but important battle. While quotes from Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion such as “the NCAA is not above the law” have gone viral...
Congress & CourtsRichmond.com

Leading-Edge Law: Supreme Court ruling paves the way for paying big-time college athletes

Look for major college athletes, at least football and men’s basketball players, to be paid employees easily within a decade, perhaps much sooner. You probably have heard about the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent 9-0 ruling against the NCAA in a college sports antitrust case. Buried in the less publicized parts of the case is the future of amateurism in big-time college sports.
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Supreme Court Ruling Fosters New Era of NCAA Amateurism

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled the dawn of a new era of compensating college athletes. Despite its momentous future impact, the court’s unanimous decision in NCAA v. Alston purported to be quite narrow. Alston merely affirmed two lower-courts’ holdings that restrictions on education-related payments (laptops, scholarships, tutoring, internships, etc.) violated the Sherman Act because the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) operates as a monopolist.
College SportsPosted by
Daily News

March Madness, June sanity: Prodded by the Supreme Court, the NCAA starts embracing fairness for student athletes

At long last, and only after a major defeat at the Supreme Court and new laws set to go into effect in many states, the National Collegiate Athletic Association is poised to let student-athletes profit off their names and likenesses. They must be slow learners. Monday came the historic recommendation from the NCAA’s Division I Council; Wednesday, its full board of directors will review and is ...
College SportsCBS News

College athletes can earn money from their name, image and likeness, NCAA rules

The NCAA has approved a temporary policy to allow college athletes in all three divisions to get paid for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), the organization announced Wednesday. The new policy will go into effect on Thursday, the same day NIL laws are set to go into effect in seven states, and last until federal legislation is adopted or the NCAA develops permanent rules of its own.
Corsicana, TXDallas News

After Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA is finally getting what it deserves. And now players can too.

Before today’s sermon, let me remind you about the story of Shannon Woolsey, a cheerleader from Houston who went to Navarro College in Corsicana and by sheer dumb luck ended up on a Netflix series last year called Cheer. By the time the show had run its course, Woolsey had accumulated more than 250,000 Instagram followers. Now she earns up to $5,000 each time she posts about Reebok, one of several companies paying for her pitch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy