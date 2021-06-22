Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Mason FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN ATHENS, NORTHEASTERN GALLIA, MEIGS AND NORTH CENTRAL MASON COUNTIES At 943 AM EDT, Several roads across the warned area remain closed due to high water. In addition, minor flooding is developing along the Shade River near Chester as it continues to slowly rise. This will affect mainly low lying areas along the Shade River, and Sugar Run Creek Bridge, which becomes flooded 200 feet downstream from the Oak Hill Road and Shade River Bridge. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pomeroy, Albany, Racine, Coolville, Rutland, Forked Run State Park, New Haven, Mason, Tuppers Plains, Middleport, Chester, Syracuse, Hartford City, Cheshire, Darwin, Harrisonville, Lakin, Kyger, Dexter and Dyesville.