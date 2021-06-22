Cancel
Grimes County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Grimes, Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grimes; Houston; Madison; Walker SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Austonio, moving south at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Madisonville, Austonio and Bedias.

alerts.weather.gov
