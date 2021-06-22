Police search for weekend homicide suspect

Metro Nashville Police detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Detectives have sworn out an arrest warrant charging 41-year-old Thomas Givens with criminal homicide for Saturday’s shooting of 26-year-old Ernest Johnson.

Police say Givens shot and killed Johnson around 10:30 p.m. Saturday outside an apartment on the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard in the J.C. Napier Homes.

The investigation shows that Givens was arguing with a woman when Johnson confronted him and was shot, according to an MNPD press release.

Anyone who may see or know where Givens is was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.