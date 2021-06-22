Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

JPD probe 2 shootings

Jonesboro Sun
 17 days ago

JONESBORO — Jonesboro police are investigating a couple of shootings that occurred Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning. The first call came in around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the Links Apartments and Caraway Road area after callers advised dispatch that multiple shots had been heard. A male victim from Little Rock was admitted to St. Bernards Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. He was later released from the hospital.

