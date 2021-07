Though he may not have picked up many official wins over the last few years, Nate Diaz remains undefeated with moral victories. Earlier this month, Diaz returned to the octagon after 19-month layoff when he faced Leon Edwards in a five-round non-title fight at UFC 263. After being outclassed for the first 24 minutes of the fight, Diaz mounted a last-minute comeback, hurting Edwards with punches and nearly securing an incredible comeback victory, only to come up just a bit short. In the aftermath of the fight, the conversation quickly centered around Diaz’s indefatigable will, with Diaz himself suggesting that “in the real world, that fight’s a wrap.” And one of the most well-respected coaches in MMA agrees with him.