What you should know before you quarantine at home after a holiday

By Emma Featherstone
Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday morning door knocks, daily, monotonous phone calls and testing rigmarole are just some of what you’ll experience when returning from an amber destination. The amber list is the biggest traffic light category and includes most major European countries. Some 23,465 passengers travelled into the UK from amber-listed destinations between May 20 and June 9 (although only 89 were found to test positive for coronavirus).

