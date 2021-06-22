What you should know before you quarantine at home after a holiday

It’s good news for travellers - holidays to most of Europe are back on just in time for the school holidays. Here is our guide to the new rules. Quarantine for double-jabbed Britons returning from amber-rated countries will end from July 19, subject to evidence of a recent negative Covid test on arrival and on (or before) the second day after you get back. This means that fully vaccinated Britons – with proof on their NHS app or with a letter obtained by calling 119 in advance – will be able to travel to more than 140 amber list countries without having to quarantine on their return. These include most of the main European holiday destinations. To count as fully vaccinated you must have completed your second dose as least 14 days before departure.