As charges progress against the alleged rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, we've learned a significant amount about the level of preparation that some put into the attack. Some stockpiled weapons and even brought them into the Capitol, coordinating plans weeks in advance. Now we know one other little detail, thanks to some confiscated evidence in the form of a "fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set" that the FBI seized, according to charging documents obtained by The Smoking Gun.