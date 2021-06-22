Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

Stricklin announces run for circuit clerk

By Special to The Sun
Jonesboro Sun
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO — Former Deputy Circuit Clerk Andrew Stricklin announced Thursday his bid for the Craighead Circuit Clerk’s Office in 2022. “From my over seven years of combined experience and knowledge from working in both the Circuit Clerk’s Office and the District Court Clerk’s Office, I will be able to hit the ground running on day one to take care of the duties of circuit clerk,” Stricklin said in a press release. “My qualifications put me in a unique position to do the best job possible with my extensive knowledge and experience in using and training others in the use of the state court system (CONTEXT) and Fidlar Land Records system (AVID).”

