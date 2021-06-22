Today in History

Beyond the appalling absurdity of the concept that one human being can literally own another human being, and without even getting into the horrific traumatization that the status of being enslaved brings to its victims, the institution of chattel slavery also inevitably spawns a panoply of legal and financial complications for the slaveowner class. When a person inherits a houseful of furniture, those tables and chairs and cabinets don’t marry one another and produce children and grandchildren. But humans do, even when they are “owned.” And the terms of ownership can lead to knotty conundrums when an “owner” contemplates emancipating some of those slaves.